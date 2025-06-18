Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the cost of Britain’s flagship high-speed rail project soaring past £66 billion and its opening delayed yet again – this time well beyond 2033 – serious questions are being raised about the future of HS2, and what, if anything, should be salvaged.

What was once promised as a transformational national infrastructure project linking London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds has been continuously scaled back, plagued by spiralling budgets, environmental controversies, governance failures and now, fresh allegations of fraud.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is set to confirm to Parliament this week that the project will be delayed indefinitely, conceding there is “no reasonable way to deliver” HS2 on time or within budget.

Two independent reviews are due to be published imminently, one focusing on the London-Birmingham section still under construction, the other investigating the leadership and decision-making behind the project’s troubled path.

Ms Alexander says this is about drawing “a line in the sand” and moving forward with lessons learned for future schemes like Northern Powerhouse Rail and the Lower Thames Crossing.

But the question remains: what should become of HS2? Some argue that completing the full route as originally envisioned is the only way to realise its benefits and justify the money already spent.

Meanwhile, others believe it’s time to stop the funding tap and either halt the project entirely or limit it to the part that's already furthest along, from London to Birmingham.

Now we want to know where you stand. Should HS2 be finished in full or scaled back? Or do you think it should be scrapped entirely?

Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll above – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details – then you can take part in the debate. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.