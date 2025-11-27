A Musician’s Map of Kentucky: Distilleries, dance halls and dramatic landscapes

Musician Chris Abell of the Lowlane Ramblers takes viewers on a homegrown tour of Kentucky, starting with the places that shaped him. From storied bourbon distilleries and intimate tasting rooms to the iconic bluegrass venues, he traces the roots of the state’s sound and spirit. His journey stops at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in his hometown of Owensboro, where the heritage of the genre lives and breathes.

In Lexington, Chris drops into The Burrow, a venue that embodies Kentucky’s modern musical heartbeat, showing how tradition and new talent collide in the best way.

Then it’s out into the wild. Abell heads to Red River Gorge to explore its caves, paddle its waterways, and hike through some of the most dramatic landscapes in the South. Kayaking, camping and sweeping overlooks round out a journey that captures Kentucky’s full character: soulful, storied and spectacular.