Born and raised in Virginia, Jacqueline has all the insider tips on how to best experience her wonderful home region. From the Blue Ridge Mountains, fresh water lakes and rivers to the Atlantic coast beaches and over 300 beautiful wineries, she shares what every type of traveller needs to know. Shenandoah National Park is one of Jacqueline’s favourite spots for scenic drives, spectacular vistas and excellent hiking trails. For relaxation, it’s the award-winning Barboursville Vineyards, a stunning estate with gourmet dining, gorgeous accommodations and historic ruins. Journey with Jacqueline through her home’s rich heritage, nature and culture.