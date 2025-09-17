Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Born and Raised in Louisiana

For the first of our "Born and Raised in..." series, step into the heart of Cajun Country with creator Koa Melancon as your guide.

Partner Content
Wednesday 17 September 2025 05:29 EDT
Born & Raised: Louisiana with Koa Melancon

Born and raised in Louisiana, Koa shares the places, flavours and sounds that make her home so special. From the living history at Vermilionville to the green oasis of Moncus Park, she shows us how culture and community thrive here. A stop at Laura’s is a must for a soul-satisfying plate lunch, before the day ends with toe-tapping live music at DI’s Cajun Food and Music. It’s a journey rich in heritage, hospitality, and joy, showcasing these amazing destinations experienced through the eyes of a local.

