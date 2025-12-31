Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marrakech is Morocco’s main tourism destination and furnished with a huge array of accommodation – from historic riads rich in character to luxury, five-star hotels and huge all-inclusive resorts surrounded by luscious gardens. The best of these places showcase Moroccan hospitality at its finest and book up quickly in high season, which includes spring, early summer, October half-term and during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Where you stay is a big factor in what sort of experience you’ll have – so think about whether you’d prefer the character and close quarters of a riad guesthouse in the hustle and bustle of the Medina or the respite of a large garden, pool and resort-style facilities. For those who fall in the love with Marrakech and plan on returning regularly – as many do – this variety makes for endlessly diverse experiences each time you return.

For the best luxury hotels, best family hotels and best riads in Marrakech, see our guides.

Best hotels in Marrakech 2026

1. La Mamounia hotel

open image in gallery The Majorelle Terrace at La Mamounia ( La Mamounia )

A centenarian hotel, La Mamounia has seen it all from Winston Churchill, who came to paint the view, to Anna Delvey, the New York con artist made famous by Netflix and notorious for not paying her bill. It remains the jewel in Marrakech’s crown with luxurious facilities, endless activities, a stage-like pool terrace and some of the city’s smartest restaurants. What’s more, the hotel hasn’t forgotten the most important element of a good hotel – a supremely comfortable room and a sense of drama.

Like one of the city’s monumental gates, La Mamounia is a portal to a spectacular version of Morocco so even if you aren’t staying the night, sample some of the glamour in the garden, bar or restaurants.

Address: Avenue Bab Jdid, 40040 Marrakech

Price: Superior double rooms from £670 per night

2. Royal Mansour Marrakech hotel

open image in gallery A Grand Riad at Royal Mansour Marrakech ( Royal Mansour Marrakech )

The king’s impeccable hotel showcases the excellence of Moroccan artisanship with its carved, tiled, etched, gilded and carpeted spaces which were conjured by 1,500 of the country’s best craftspeople. Service, too, is discreet and gracious and whether you come for Moroccan tea in the zellij-tiled courtyard or stay in a royal suite, you’ll be treated with the same elegant consideration. Rooms at Royal Mansour are superbly luxurious but comfortingly cosy, the restaurants are run by Michelin-starred chefs Helene Darroze and the Alajmo brothers, and the concierge can open doors that no one else can.

Address: Rue Abou Abbas El Sebti, 40000 Marrakech

Price: Rooms from £1730, with breakfast and fast-track airport transfers included

3. Es Saadi Marrakech Resort hotel

open image in gallery Kids young and old will love the collection of lagoons, swimming pools and exotic gardens at Es Saadi Marrakech Resort ( Es Saadi Marrakech Resort )

The Es Saadi’s laidback vintage vibes are rooted in the 1950s and 1960s, when the Rolling Stones, Josephine Baker and Princess Margaret rocked up here for a touch of sun and fun. That same relaxed, hedonistic atmosphere remains in the sunny gardens where you’ll find an immense lagoon pool, a casino, nightclub and a Dior Institute spa. Meanwhile the option of luxury ‘palace’ accommodation, a five-star hotel or a private villa with its own butler means that everyone from multigenerational families to friend groups and honeymooning couples can find the perfect spot to lay their head.

Address: Rue Ibrahim El Mazini, Hivernage, 40000 Marrakech

Price: Hotel rooms from £140; palace rooms from £327, breakfast included

4. Jnane Rumi

open image in gallery Escape to the bijou rooms at Jnane Rumi ( David Dumon )

This is a cultured country house set in a gorgeous garden in Marrakech’s celebrity-dense Palmeraie (palm grove). Jnane Rumi was designed by Charles Boccara and retains his signature style, but the interiors are full of contemporary art, craft and colour reflecting the eclectic taste of owners Gert-Jan and Corinne van den Bergh. There are seven fabulous rooms in the main house with balconies, terraces and, in one, a marble bath in a window box where you can bathe to the sound of birdsong.

You’ll also find four garden pavilions and a private villa with its own pool in a walled garden. This provides a perfect mix for groups looking for a bijou buy-out for a special event. It’s also when the house feels most itself, its doors and windows flung wide open and its artful spaces full of happy guests.

Address: Rue Asasoussane Mejjat 2, Nakhil Nord Palmeraie, Marrakech

From: Rooms from €350 (£306), breakfast included

5. El Fenn

open image in gallery Each of El Fenn’s rooms has a unique design ( Cécile Perrinet Lhermitte )

El Fenn – the ‘house of art’ – is Marrakech’s most famous riad thanks to its dramatic colour-drenched decor and art-loving founder, Vanessa Branson, who filled the riad with collectible Moroccan artworks and launched dozens of careers. Now it's expanded to 41 rooms across a maze of 12 jewel-coloured riads and offers the service and facilities of a hotel while maintaining the character and drama of a riad home.

Twenty years of trend-setting has made El Fenn a cultural lode star which is why its bar, shop, restaurant and Sunday DJ sessions are always packed with local cultural cognoscenti. Look out for their new retreats with international artists, designers and chefs, as they’re a great way to get under the skin of the city.

Address: Derb Moulay Abdellah ben Hezzian, Bab el Ksour, 40000 Marrakech

Price: Double room from £305, breakfast included

6. Fairmont Royal Palm hotel

open image in gallery For a large leisure resort, choose the Fairmont Royal Palm ( Fairmont Royal Palm )

The Fairmont is a spectacular leisure resort, just 20 minutes from downtown. At 230 hectares, the grounds seem endless and are framed by wraparound views of the High Atlas. Within this immense estate you can easily while away days brushing up on your golf at one of the city’s best clubs, taking up tennis coaching, working out with promising amateur athletes, or investing in a week-long wellness package with guided yoga, meditation and dozens of treatments.

The 124 rooms are as smart and generous as the facilities, while the 10 private villas come with butlers, chefs and concierges. They even offer a free shuttle to town, but many guests never leave.

Address: Km 12 Route D Amizmiz, Marrakech

Price: Double rooms from £265, breakfast included

7. Riad Kniza

open image in gallery Riad Kniza strives to be a home away from home ( The Riad Kniza Collection )

The reason Riad Kniza feels like a home away from home is because it really is thanks to the welcoming Bouskri family. They are known throughout the city for their eye for exquisite antiques, which they showcase in a private museum they’ll gladly show you. Mohammed, the patriarch, was once a guide to the stars and is full of stories, which he’ll entertain you with over a glass of mint tea in the jade-green garden courtyard.

It has been impeccably restored, as have the 11 rooms which are richly decorated with luxurious textiles and turn-of-the-century Orientalist artworks. But it’s the warm hospitality that shines here as staff explain the details of your dinner, appear magically with endless cups of tea and cookies, and help you navigate your way to the Medina’s best antique shops.

Address: 34 Derb L'Hotel, Bab Doukkala, 40000 Marrakech

Price: Rooms from £209, breakfast included

8. IZZA

open image in gallery The coffee boutique at IZZA ( IZZA )

Something new for the Medina is a maze of riads filled with over 300 pieces of contemporary digital and AI art that looks surprisingly sympathetic against the traditional Moroccan craftwork. There are 11 rooms, which makes this a nice size for a riad, big enough for a sociable vibe and some generous facilities (such as a 10-metre-long heated pool) but small enough to retain a boutique atmosphere.

It’s billed as being a ‘house of friends’, which it feels like, especially as art director Aicha Benazzouz expertly conjures an endless roster of cultural experiences for curious guests. They range from photography workshops, exhibitions and out-of-town pottery classes to weekend DJ sessions and fringe events at the 1-54 African Art Fair. This makes IZZA a great place to return to, as you’ll always find something new going on.

Address: 46 Driba Laarida, Dar IZZA, Sidi Ahmed Soussi, 40000 Marrakech

Price: Rooms from £220, breakfast included

9. Villa des Orangers

open image in gallery Relax next to one of three pools at Villa des Orangers ( Studio Aline Friant-Hoste )

One of Marrakech’s most discreet legacy riads, the ‘House of Oranges’ is a glorious medina mansion built for a judge in the 1930s and transformed into a boutique hotel in 1998. It is quietly luxurious and perfectly combines characterful traditional decor with Relais & Chateaux’s charming professional service and a standout kitchen serving French-Moroccan cuisine. It has three patios, three pools, a huge spa with a Roman-style columned hammam, and a multitude of richly-decorated lounges and terraces.

You’ll find there’s plenty of private space for guests in its 32 rooms and suites, ensuring a deeply tranquil atmosphere pervades the property. It’s an elegant place without pretention which is why it has stood the test of time.

Address: 6 Rue Sidi Mimoune, 40000 Marrakech

Price: Rooms from £320, including breakfast, lunch & laundry

10. Four Seasons Marrakech hotel

open image in gallery This Four Seasons resort is ideal for relaxing after a day spent in the souks ( Four Seasons )

For first-timers Marrakech’s bustling Medina can be a bit of a culture shock. It’s here that the familiarity of the trusted Four Seasons brand comes into its own. Set just 15 minutes from the Djemaa el Fna in lovely landscaped gardens, it offers a comfortable refuge after days spent exploring the souks. It also has a fabulous array of facilities, restaurants and bars, and works well for families, couples, conferences and groups of friends, while the two pools (one is adult-only) ensure that everyone stays friends. Staff are impeccably trained as usual and are quick to offer advice and help booking tours, taxis and excursions.

Address: 1 Boulevard de la Menara, Hivernage, 40000 Marrakesh

Price: Rooms from £520

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Paula is a travel journalist who's been reporting on the southern Mediterranean, Maghreb and East Africa, where she grew up, for over 20 years. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

Moroccan Dirhams (MAD).

When is the best time of year to visit?

Spring and autumn right up to November.

What area of Marrakech is best to stay?

For history and urban adventure, the Medina is where you want to be; for quiet and privacy the Palmeraie (palm grove) is best.

Where do celebrities stay?

La Mamounia.

Is it better to stay in a riad or hotel?

That depends; riads are a unique Marrakech experience and offer characterful accommodation in historic structures; however, if you have children a larger, resort-style hotel will offer more facilities and fun.