The Oberoi Marrakech hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tranquil oasis with palatial interiors, top-class service and Michelin-starred dining just a short drive from the hustle and bustle of central Marrakech

Location

Just a 25-minute drive from Marrakech Medina, the historic old city, the Oberoi is close to the foothills of the Atlas Mountains and set in 28 acres of gardens including fragrant olive groves and citrus orchards. It is half an hour from Marrakech Menara Airport, which is a three-hour and 40-minute flight from London.

The vibe

The hotel’s design takes inspiration from Moroccan and Andalusian palaces and a palatial feel prevails throughout, from the open courtyard at the centre of the hotel to its ‘grand canal’, set against the stunning backdrop of the snow-capped Atlas peaks.

open image in gallery The palatial main building looks down along the hotel's 'grand canal', framing the Atlas Mountains in the distance ( Oberoi )

Villas come with their own private pool, meaning you can relax without being troubled by other guests. Great care has been taken to cultivate a serene environment with flourishing native gardens creating a home for local birds, and on a clear night, the stargazing is unmatched.

Service

Service is impeccable at every turn, from check-in to the restaurants and spa. Guests are always greeted warmly, and can expect friendly, helpful staff to be on hand throughout the day, without feeling like they are being hassled. Each room has a 24-hour concierge line, who can help book trips and experiences, from a tour of the city to breakfast in a hot-air balloon and even a flight into the desert, if given the right amount of notice.

Bed and bath

Some 72 of the 84 rooms and suites are deluxe villas, which have a bedroom with a king-size bed and a large bathroom, both with large windows looking out onto the private pool and garden, with sun loungers. There is a standalone bath as well as a large shower that has a door out to the garden, meaning you can head straight in from the pool.

The main suite is open plan and spacious with tasteful decorations in rich jewel tones. It includes a lounge area, as well as a dining table with a door leading out to the pool and garden. There is a separate walk-in closet that has ample room, as well as a desk if needed. Upon arrival, a thoughtfully arranged tray of complimentary cakes, snacks and local wine is laid out.

Food and drink

The Oberoi has two main restaurants. Rivayat, with a menu curated by Michelin-starred chef Rohit Ghai, offers Indian cuisine that the hotel says is an “ode to the country’s many culinary traditions and delights”. A highlight is the five-course “Expedition” tasting menu, though there is also an à la carte option. Tamimt, next door in the main building, has food from around the world, including more traditional Moroccan tagines. The desserts were a particular standout, including a tiramisu constructed at the table. Diners can also eat on the terrace with views of the Atlas Mountains.

Chefs use olive oil from the grounds’ 3,000 olive trees, pressed specially to be used in the hotel’s restaurants.

There is another restaurant, Azur, by the main swimming pool, for light meals during the day, and also a hotel bar.

Facilities

As well as a large main pool, there is a spa built over a small lake within the grounds. It has an indoor, temperature-controlled pool, as well as a gym and five spa treatment rooms, plus two traditional Moroccan hammams. There is a range of complimentary fitness and wellness classes available, which can be booked through the concierge, including sunrise yoga, a morning run with the hotel’s fitness trainer and high-intensity cross training.

open image in gallery The spa has a fully equipped fitness centre as well as complimentary classes ( Oberoi )

There is also a tennis court and bikes are available to use around the grounds.

Disability access

The hotel caters for disabled guests with facilities including wheelchair-accessible routes, grab rails, raised toilets, and lowered sinks.

Pet policy

Pets are not allowed.

Check in/check out?

Check-in is at 3pm, and check-out at 12pm.

Family friendly?

Children are welcome and the Oberoi has a kids’ club with a programme including cooking classes, art workshops and treasure hunts. They can also be shown the secrets of falconry by the indigenous Kwassem tribe, or visit the hotel’s donkeys, Brownie and Sugar, who are very friendly and happy to have visitors pop by to say hello.

open image in gallery The stunning view over the Atlas Mountains at night ( Oberoi )

At a glance

Best thing: Tranquillity – great service and privacy mean your peace is never interrupted.

Perfect for: Mixing rest with an invigorating city break.

Not right for: Anyone not looking to leave behind the hustle and bustle of central Marrakech.

Instagram from: The hotel terrace at sunset, capturing the hotel’s ‘grand canal’ and Atlas Mountains in the distance.

Address: The Oberoi, Marrakech, Route de Ouarzazate, 40000 Marrakech, Morocco

Phone: 00212 (0) 525081515

Website: www.oberoihotels.com