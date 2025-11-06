These are the most beautiful railway stations in the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world’s most beautiful railway stations in 2025 have been revealed, with Europe dominating the list.

The list has been put together by Prix Versailles, an organisation that hosts a series of architectural competitions, which are announced each year at the Unesco headquarters.

All seven stations that made the list were chosen due to their remarkable architectural ambition.

France and Saudi Arabia were the most awarded, with two stations each, while entries in Australia, Belgium and China were also praised.

Saint-Denis Pleyel Station in France made it on the list due to its wooden atrium, decorated with Palaeolithic-inspired sculptures.

open image in gallery Saint-Denis Pleyel Station in Saint-Denis, France ( Eric Garault / Société des grands projets )

France’s other winner, Gustave Roussy Station in Villejuif, was recognised for its open pedestrian pavilion topped with a large glass roof. Prix Versailles said it “blurs the line between the interior and exterior”. The uses of smooth, mesh, perforated and polished metal was also noted as an impressive feature.

open image in gallery Villejuif Gustave Roussy Station in Villejuif, France ( Dominique Perrault Architecture/Michel Denancé/Société des grands projets )

Kafd Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was chosen for its facade that emulates patterns created by desert winds in sand.

open image in gallery KAFD Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( Hufton + Crow )

Another station in the city, Qasr Al Hokm, was celebrated for its inverted conical canopy topped with a glass roof. Inside, the station also holds a subterranean garden.

open image in gallery Qasr Al Hokm Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( Royal Commission for Riyadh City )

Over in Sydney, Gadigal Station was praised by the awards for its interior artworks, each inspired by early railway tunnels and made of intensely-hued ceramic tiles.

open image in gallery Gadigal Station in Sydney, Australia ( State of New South Wales/Sydney Metro )

On the other side of the world, Mons Station in Belgium, the third European location on the list, was honoured for its white, steel, cathedral-like walkway, which stretches to 165m in length.

The final entry to the list was Baiyun Station in Guangzhou, China. It was chosen for its “ethereal” curved structure, which allows natural light to cascade into the atrium.

open image in gallery Baiyun Station in Guangzhou, China ( Yang Min (mintwow) )

In a statement, Jérôme Gouadain, secretary general of the Prix Versailles, explained why recognising the architecture of stations is important.

“Excellence lends itself to recognition and humility, and is a necessary quality in this day and age, when there is such a need to extend the harmony manifested in these new passenger stations across entire continents,” he said.

“Already a part of this century’s heritage, this infrastructure is revitalising the role that we as a society attribute to mobility. At each site, beauty is given concrete form, like a lung breathing new life into the city, a shared symbolic territory in the service of its inhabitants.”

Each year, the members of the Prix Versailles world jury assess the architecture of railway stations, airports, hotels and museums.

Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Stations List 2025

Gadigal Station in Sydney, Australia

Mons Station in Mons, Belgium

Baiyun Station in Guangzhou, China

Saint-Denis – Pleyel Station in Saint-Denis, France

Villejuif – Gustave Roussy Station in Villejuif, France

KAFD Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Qasr Al Hokm Station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

