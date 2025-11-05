Fans of Gavin and Stacey can now stay in this iconic house from the show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fans of Gavin and Stacey now have a chance to stay in one of the most recognisable houses on TV, as the home of Stacey’s no-nonsense neighbour opens its doors to guests.

Avid watchers of the hit BBC show will know that Stacey and her mother Gwen, live on Trinity Street in Barry, Wales, with her Uncle Bryn also living over the road.

The show also introduces us to Gwen and Stacey’s neighbour, Doris O’Neill: an elderly woman who is known for her sharp wit, humorous one-liners and lust for Stacey’s beau Gavin.

While fans may be devastated that the beloved TV show released its final episode last Christmas, a new holiday let listing with Sykes Holiday Cottages will allow devotees to revisit the world of Gavin and Stacey up close.

open image in gallery The living room inside Doris’s house ( Sykes Holiday Cottages )

Inside the terraced house, guests will find a modern living room with a TV, electric fire and plenty of space to lounge while rewatching favourite episodes. Meanwhile, a well-equipped kitchen-diner sits in the centre of the home.

open image in gallery There are two bedrooms at the property ( Sykes Holiday Cottages )

Upstairs, the property features two cosy bedrooms, which can sleep up to five guests in total, one with a double bed and another with a three-bed bunk.

Outside, a private garden with decking is complete with a barbecue.

The perks of staying at Doris’s house are that you are not far away from the other filming locations in and around Barry.

open image in gallery The living room at the Lush House ( Sykes Holiday Cottages )

In the centre of the town, fans can find Nessa Slots at the Island Leisure Amusement Arcade, plus Marco’s Cafe.

Back on Trinity Street, Gwen and Stacey's red-brick house next door is a private residence – but booking with an official tour will allow you to pose for pictures inside.

Fans of the show can now book the “Lush House” on Sykes Holiday Cottages’ website.

