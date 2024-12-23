Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Welsh church seen on screen in Gavin and Stacey has welcomed an influx of fans ahead of the finale episode on Christmas Day.

The backdrop of two scenes from the beloved series, St Cattwg’s Church in Llanmaes hosted both Gavin and Stacey’s wedding day and that congregation conversation on their favourite sandwiches.

Church warden Jeff Robinson told the BBC that even 17 years after the series first aired, fans of the sitcom still travel across the UK to see “what’s occurring”.

Mr Robinson, 82, said that in the visitor book they write ‘what’s occurring’ or that it’s a ‘lush’ church.

According to the warden, the cameras rolled for an “extraordinary” two days of filming at St Cattwg’s, with cast and crew using the toilets in his house as the 800-year-old church lacks the facility.

“They’d just finished filming the wedding scene, and everyone decided to use the loo at the same time, the entire wedding party all dressed in their hats and wedding clothes,” he told the BBC.

The church, which dates back to 1234, has become famous in the UK as the set of the TV wedding and more so in recent months as the Christmas special looms.

Gavin and Stacey fans often share their sandwich affections, as characters did to vicar Father Chris, in the visitor’s book, said Mr Robinson.

For his meal deal of choice? He says a “tuna mayonnaise made with brown bread” makes Doris, who liked “the tunas” proud.

“It has been busier again recently because of the Christmas special. One couple just drove from Guildford because they wanted to visit the church where Gavin and Stacey married and this happens frequently,” Mr Robinson added.

The festive final episode of Gavin And Stacey will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on 25 December, and we may even find out what happened on the infamous fishing trip...

