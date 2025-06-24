Is it safe to travel to Greece amid wildfires on the island of Chios?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wildfires are raging on the Greek island of Chios, ripping through swathes of forests and forcing people to evacuate their homes as the island declared a state of emergency.

The blaze has been ongoing for three days, with northerly gusts of wind making it difficult to control the flames.

Some 444 firefighters have been battling the fires in an attempt to keep the flames at bay and away from residential areas. As a precaution, dozens of people who live in villages on the island have left their homes.

Chios, the fifth largest Greek island, is located near the western coastline of Turkey in the Aegean Sea. The island is known for its pristine coastline, medieval villages and Byzantine-era architecture, as well as being one of the only places in the world to grow mastic trees, which produce resin, an important industry on the island.

Firefighters are trying to prevent the fires from reaching the trees that are vital for the island’s economy.

Sitting at Europe's hot southernmost tip, Greece has felt the economic and environmental impact of frequent wildfires in recent years, which have been attributed to fast-changing climate.

Here’s what to know about the Chios wildfires.

Where are the wildfires?

open image in gallery Local residents watch a wildfire approaching in Kofinas, on the eastern Aegean island of Chios, Greece, late Sunday, 22 June ( Politischios.gr )

As of Tuesday morning, Greece’s civil protection emergency services have issued a warning over forest fires in the areas of Vessa, Lithi and Lithi Beach.

Authorities also issued a new alert on Tuesday, advising residents of a seaside village southwest of Chios town, the island's capital, to leave as white smoke ascended over a nearby beach.

"A lot of work is still needed to bring the wildfires under control," a Greek fire brigade official who requested anonymity told Reuters.

Other towns and villages were also warned against the fires on Monday, as well as over the weekend.

The authorities have asked people to follow the protection advice on their website.

Foreign Office advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) had not given any specific travel advice regarding the wildfires in Chios as of Monday morning.

In its general advice, the FCDO says that lighting fires in the country is both dangerous and illegal due to the high risk of wildfires.

“There is a high risk of wildfires during the summer season from April to October. Ensure that your mobile phone is registered to receive emergency alerts to be warned of wildfires near your location,” the advice says. “Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable. The situation can change quickly.”

open image in gallery Firefighters battling wildfires on Chios ( Politischios.gr )

To avoid the risk of starting wildfires, the FCDO says not to leave litter behind, especially not glass, which is known to start fires, to make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished and not to light barbecues

“Causing a wildfire or a forest fire is a criminal offence in Greece – even if unintentional. If you see a fire, call the emergency services on 112,” it adds.

It also advises travellers to follow @112Greece for official updates, adhere to the guidance of the emergency services, call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger and contact your airline or travel operator, who can assist you with return travel to the UK.

Will my flight get cancelled?

There has been no disruption to flights due to the wildfires. Chios Island National Airport operates a small number of flights a day to mainland Greece and other airlines. Its flight schedule is operating as normal, apart from some minor delays to arrivals and departures.

Most airlines adhere to a policy whereby they should put you on the next available flight in the event of a cancellation. Compensation is unlikely when the cause of a cancellation is out of the airline’s control, such as wildfires.

Can I cancel my package holiday?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Greece, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

