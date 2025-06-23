Greece wildfires: Dozens evacuated as flames ravage holiday island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wildfires fanned by strong winds are continuing to rage across the Greek island of Chios for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to evacuate more villages.

Some 190 firefighters, supported by six aircraft, are engaged in efforts to contain the blazes in the northeastern Aegean Sea.

Their primary objective is to prevent the flames from reaching residential areas and regions vital for the production of mastiha, a natural resin harvested from mastic trees.

However, their efforts have been significantly complicated by strong gusts of wind throughout Monday, according to a Greek fire brigade official.

The fires have already consumed swathes of forest and pasture land, forcing dozens of villagers to flee their homes for safety.

The widespread destruction has also led to power cuts.

open image in gallery A large wildfire burns in Karyes village, on the eastern Aegean island of Chios ( AP )

Sitting at Europe's hot southernmost tip, Greece has felt the economic and environmental impact of frequent wildfires in recent years that scientists say have been exacerbated by a fast-changing climate.

The country has spent hundreds of millions of euros to compensate households and farmers for damage related to extreme weather and acquire new and modern firefighting equipment to deal with wildfires.

It has hired a record number of firefighters this year in anticipation of a difficult fire season.

Last week, a wildfire raging through a dense forest near Ano Souli, a village northeast of Athens, prompted evacuation orders as dozens of Greek firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

Around 120 firefighters, supported by 17 aircraft and 30 engines, were deployed to the village, which is located approximately 25 miles from the Greek capital.

open image in gallery A helicopter drops water over a woodland during a wildfire in the suburb of Stamata, in northern Athens, on 4 September 2023 ( AP )

Earlier this year it was reported that Athens is the hottest capital in continental Europe. It saw record temperatures in 2024, a situation that is becoming the new normal.

The Mediterranean as a whole is warming faster than the global average.

With travel booming to Greece, authorities predict Athens will welcome a record 10 million visitors this year.

Those arriving in July and August will face even more extreme temperatures, the national meteorological service predicts, creating a perfect combination of tourism and scorching weather.

One of Europe's largest wildfires on record burnt for weeks in northern Greece in 2023, killing at least 20 people.