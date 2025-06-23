Greece wildfires: Dozens evacuated as flames ravage holiday island
Wildfires fanned by strong winds are continuing to rage across the Greek island of Chios for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to evacuate more villages.
Some 190 firefighters, supported by six aircraft, are engaged in efforts to contain the blazes in the northeastern Aegean Sea.
Their primary objective is to prevent the flames from reaching residential areas and regions vital for the production of mastiha, a natural resin harvested from mastic trees.
However, their efforts have been significantly complicated by strong gusts of wind throughout Monday, according to a Greek fire brigade official.
The fires have already consumed swathes of forest and pasture land, forcing dozens of villagers to flee their homes for safety.
The widespread destruction has also led to power cuts.
Sitting at Europe's hot southernmost tip, Greece has felt the economic and environmental impact of frequent wildfires in recent years that scientists say have been exacerbated by a fast-changing climate.
The country has spent hundreds of millions of euros to compensate households and farmers for damage related to extreme weather and acquire new and modern firefighting equipment to deal with wildfires.
It has hired a record number of firefighters this year in anticipation of a difficult fire season.
Last week, a wildfire raging through a dense forest near Ano Souli, a village northeast of Athens, prompted evacuation orders as dozens of Greek firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.
Around 120 firefighters, supported by 17 aircraft and 30 engines, were deployed to the village, which is located approximately 25 miles from the Greek capital.
Earlier this year it was reported that Athens is the hottest capital in continental Europe. It saw record temperatures in 2024, a situation that is becoming the new normal.
The Mediterranean as a whole is warming faster than the global average.
With travel booming to Greece, authorities predict Athens will welcome a record 10 million visitors this year.
Those arriving in July and August will face even more extreme temperatures, the national meteorological service predicts, creating a perfect combination of tourism and scorching weather.
One of Europe's largest wildfires on record burnt for weeks in northern Greece in 2023, killing at least 20 people.
