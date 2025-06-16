Greece wildfires: Towns evacuated as blaze threatens area around Athens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wildfire raging through a dense forest near Ano Souli, a village northeast of Athens, has prompted evacuation orders as dozens of Greek firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control.

Around 120 firefighters, supported by 17 aircraft and 30 engines, have been deployed to the village, which is located approximately 25 miles from the Greek capital. Authorities have urged residents of Ano Souli and the nearby town of Marathonas to evacuate their homes as the fire continues to spread.

Sitting at Europe's hot southernmost tip, Greece has felt the economic and environmental impact of frequent wildfires and floods in recent years that scientists say has been exacerbated by a fast-changing climate.

The country has spent hundreds of millions of euros to compensate households and farmers for damage related to extreme weather and acquire new and modern firefighting equipment to deal with wildfires, which have become harder to tame amid rising summer temperatures.

Earlier this year it was reported that Athens is the hottest capital in continental Europe. It saw record temperatures in 2024, a situation that is becoming the new normal. The Mediterranean as a whole is warming faster than the global average.

With travel booming to Greece, authorities predict Athens will welcome a record 10 million visitors this year. Those arriving in July and August will face even more extreme temperatures, the national meteorological service predicts, creating a perfect combination of tourism and scorching weather.

Greece has hired a record number of firefighters this year in anticipation of a difficult fire season. The government is planning to deploy a record number of firefighters this year - around 18,000 from 15,500 in 2022 - backed by volunteers. It will spend around 2 billion euros on new aircraft and will use nearly twice as many thermal camera drones to catch fires early.

One of Europe's largest wildfires on record burnt for weeks in northern Greece in 2023, killing at least 20 people. Last year a destructive wildfire barreled down from a mountain to built-up areas on the edge of Athens, forcing residents to flee.