Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget listening to true crime podcasts on your commute, now you can get your forensic fix on a cruise.

Virgin Voyages has launched a new sailing aimed at amateur sleuths and podcast junkies.

The adult-only cruise line has partnered with production company iHeartPodcasts for a five-night True Crime Voyage in the Caribbean.

Departing on 10 October from Miami aboard Valiant Lady, passengers can enjoy a five-night Caribbean sailing that promises “a haunting experience on the high seas.”

Prices start from £1,265 per cabin based on two people sharing.

When not exploring the white-sand beaches of Puerto Plata or relaxing on Virgin’s private Bahamian island, guests will be able to watch live recordings of true crime shows, take part in behind-the-scenes workshops and attend meet-and-greets with top hosts.

The podcasts on board include Betrayal, which follows the stories of individuals blindsided by the people they trusted most and their journey to find justice.

Read more: Why adult-only is key to Virgin Voyages’ success

Forensic investigator Paul Holes and true crime historian Kate Winkler Dawson are bringing their Buried Bones podcast onto the ship, giving guests an insight into riveting, real-life cases.

Passengers can also hear from the hosts of the Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know podcast, which has an episode bank of more than 1,300 shows that unpack history’s most bizarre events, such as government cover-ups, eerie cults and lost civilisations.

The itinerary also includes a lineup of Halloween-inspired events such as costume contests, bar crawls, eerie entertainment and a special edition of the ship’s Happenings Cast show.

Nicole Huang, senior vice president of fleet experiences at Virgin Voyages said: “We're always looking for ways to craft experiences as bold and original as our sailors.

“This True Crime Voyage is a perfect expression of that, blending the intrigue of incredible storytelling with the indulgence of elevated travel. We’re taking everything our guests already love about Virgin Voyages and adding a twist for the Halloween season. It’s going to be mysterious, glamorous and like nothing else at sea.”

Themed cruises are becoming increasingly popular.

Virgin Voyages also has a comedy cruise departing from Portsmouth in August, with shows compered by Jack Whitehall.

Music fans can go back to the 1990s on Marella’s Electric Sunsets cruise this October, which features performances from Bewitched and The Honeyz. The cruise line has even launched a West End musicals themed cruise for October 2026.

If you are more into sport than podcasts and music, MSC Cruises has launched a series of rugby-themed sailings that feature opportunities to meet members of its 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team, including Martin Johnson and Ben Cohen.

Read more: My wild weekend on a 1980s-themed cruise