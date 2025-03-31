Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group has declared its readiness to launch passenger train services through the Channel Tunnel, following a key regulatory decision.

The company said "no more major hurdles" remain after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) announced the potential availability of capacity at Eurostar's Temple Mills maintenance depot in north-east London.

Access to a suitable depot for train maintenance and storage has been a significant obstacle for potential competitors to Eurostar.

The ORR's announcement follows an independent report commissioned to investigate this very issue, bringing Virgin's cross-Channel ambitions significantly closer to reality.

open image in gallery Eurostar holds a monopoly in running passenger services through the Channel Tunnel , which opened in 1994 ( PA Archive )

The regulator said: “Eurostar’s London depot would be able, if required, to accommodate additional trains.”

It added: “Changes to operational and maintenance arrangements at the depot, as well as possible alterations to infrastructure, would be required to access extra capacity and allow more trains to be stabled/maintained there.”

Eurostar holds a monopoly in running passenger services through the Channel Tunnel, which opened in 1994.

A Virgin Group spokesperson said: “Finally a green signal for competition. The Temple Mills depot is the only facility in the UK which can accommodate European-style trains and claims suggesting it was at capacity have been blocking Virgin from coming to the line.

“Virgin is therefore very pleased with the outcome and we thank the ORR for commissioning this report, which will now unlock competition on the cross-Channel route for the benefit of all passengers.

“There are no more major hurdles to overcome, and Virgin is ready to take up the challenge, given its award-winning experience in the train industry and track record for building globally successful travel brands.

“We expect to be able to make an announcement very soon. Watch this space.”

Virgin Group said earlier in March it was aiming to challenge Eurostar's dominance with a £700 million fundraising effort to launch its own cross-channel rail service.

Spanish start-up company Evolyn, and Gemini Trains – chaired by Labour peer Lord Berkeley – are also hoping to run trains through the tunnel.

Virgin Group was the majority owner of Virgin Trains when it ran domestic services on the West Coast Main Line from 1997 to 2019.