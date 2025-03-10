Virgin looks to raise £700m to fund Eurostar rival
The ambitious project seeks to connect London with Paris and Brussels, eventually extending to Amsterdam
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Richard Branson's Virgin Group is aiming to challenge Eurostar's dominance with a £700 million fundraising effort to launch its own cross-channel rail service.
The ambitious project seeks to connect London with Paris and Brussels, eventually extending to Amsterdam.
Virgin, which previously operated intercity train services within Britain, plans to secure £300 million in equity and £400 million in debt, confirming a report that initially appeared in the Financial Times.
The group also intends to be a primary equity investor in the venture.
This high-frequency service, slated for a potential 2029 launch, would mark the first direct competition to Eurostar's three-decade-old network.
"The cross-Channel route is ripe for change and would benefit from competition," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
"While Virgin is not committing to launching a service just yet, we are seeking investment from likeminded partners to invest alongside Virgin and we are delighted with the progress made so far," the company said.
Eurostar told the FT it welcomed the development of rail services in Europe, adding that "competition in the high-speed rail sector is another example of the growing demand for rail transport in Europe."
Eurostar did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments