Venice considers increasing cost of local gondola rides to deter tourists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Venice are considering increasing the price of “secret” cheap gondola rides – usually used by locals – after social media influencers shared tips about the budget-friendly boats.

Queues have been getting longer at four crossings at the Grand Canal, Venice’s main waterway, after influencers posted about the large gondolas or traghetti (ferries).

The ferries cost around €2 (£1.70) for tourists, and even less for residents, which is a far cry from the €80 (£68) gondola ride that most visitors will pay on average.

Locals have complained that they are now suffering as a consequence.

“The ferries have become the latest trend for tourists who want to spend little and get in a gondola,” Andrea Morucchio, a local artist, said in a statement to the Times.

“Thanks to influencers and bloggers it has become one of the most popular things in Venice and as a result Venetians are suffering.”

While travel guides have long recommended boarding traghetti to get around the city, the rise of social media has increased their popularity.

Influencers have recommended the boat ride to solo travellers who may not be able to afford an individual gondola, plus mooted it as an easy way to snap a selfie without going over budget.

Simone Venturini, Venice’s councillor for tourism, told The Times that the city was considering increasing the price for tourists, then investing these funds into opening up two new ferry crossings across the Grand Canal.

“An increase would be justified since tourists are using the service as a substitute gondola ride,” he said.

Tourists causing havoc on gondolas is not new. In 2024, a group of tourists fell overboard after taking photographs from the vessel.

While navigating a low bridge near St. Mark’s Square, the gondolier’s alleged request for the passengers to remain seated were ignored, causing the incident to occur.

The city has a complicated relationship with tourism. Last year, Venice became the first city in the world to charge admission for day trippers.

A €5 (£4.30) to €10 (£8.60) levy was trialled between April and July this year. Tourists who make reservations less than four days in advance are charged the higher rate.

Day trippers visiting during peak hours – 8.30am to 4pm – have to pay the daily fee, while overnight tourists with hotel reservations are exempt from the charge.

However, businessmen in the city have proposed an even larger entry fee at €100 (£86) after they said Venice is in a “state of calamity”.

Setrak Tokatzian, president of St Mark’s Square residents’ association, called for the charge in order to stem the “rivers of people” arriving in Venice.

“There's a complete explosion of overtourism like never before, with a type of people wandering around without entering shops or even knowing where they are.”

The Independent has contacted the Italian tourist board for comment.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast