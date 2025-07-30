Calls to raise Venice entry fee to stem ‘obscene rivers of tourists’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Venice businessman has proposed a €100 (£86) entry fee to stop day-tripping tourists from descending on the city without spending.

Setrak Tokatzian, president of St Mark’s Square residents’ association, said that the historic Italian city is in a “state of calamity” in an interview with local newspaper Corriere del Veneto.

He said: “This tourism is obscene.

“There's a complete explosion of overtourism like never before, with a type of people wandering around without entering shops or even knowing where they are.”

Tokatzian, a jewellery shop owner, called for the charge in order to stem the “rivers of people” arriving in Venice.

Around 30 million tourists visit Venice annually. Seven out of 10 stay only for the day.

“They move from one place to another, often guided by tour operators, boarding gondolas, hopping into taxis, rushing here and there, but no one buys anything”, Tokatzian added.

The residents’ association president said that tourists who “don’t know what culture is” often bypass storefronts to spend money on “illegal vendors” selling grain for pigeons and roses.

On 25 April 2024, Venice became the first metropolis in the world to charge admission for daytrippers.

An almost £90 fee would be 20 times more expensive for travellers than the usual €5 (£4.20) charge.

A €5 to €10 levy was trialled between April and July this year, with last-minute tourists who make reservations less than four days in advance paying the higher €10 (£8.35) rate.

Daytrippers visiting during peak hours – 8.30am to 4pm – have to pay the daily fee, while overnight tourists with hotel reservations are exempt from the charge.

Exemptions are also granted to residents, Venetian-born visitors, students and workers.

Not everyone agrees with calls to increase the Venice entry tax.

Claudio Vernier, former president of the St Mark’s Square association, wrote on social media that “to believe that an entry fee of €100 can solve this sick system is a pure illusion”.

Vernier said: “Asking 100 euros to enter does not educate the visitor. Doesn't teach them respect, doesn't make them more aware.

“On the contrary, those who spend a similar amount will expect a perfect, luxurious, frictionless “theme park” experience — an expectation that cannot be met in a lively, historic, fragile city.”

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: “I was in Venice on the first day entry fees were charged, and it was clear that the €5 levy had no significant effect in reducing tourist numbers.

“Much higher fees would certainly have an impact, but to avoid means testing visitors, there must also be times of the year when admission is free.”

