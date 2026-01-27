Tourists ditching US trips after fury over Trump and ICE, poll suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“My wife and I had our best holiday ever doing Route 66 over a three-week period a few years ago,” writes Chris Walton. “We wouldn’t go back under the current regime.”

He is one of thousands of travellers who say they have turned their back on the US because of the actions of the Trump administration.

An online poll conducted on X (formerly Twitter) received 12,000 votes – with four out of five of the self-selecting respondents choosing “I would not go there”.

The question posed was: “How do you feel about travelling to the US in the wake of another killing by ICE in Minneapolis – as well as President Trump's claim that British and other foreign troops fighting alongside the Americans ‘stayed a little back, a little off the front lines’?”

Of the nine per cent who said they had booked a trip to the US, most said they would travel there as planned. However one in seven said they had booked but would cancel.

A bigger proportion, 11 per cent, said they would be happy to travel the US. But those numbers were dwarfed by the 80 per cent who said they would not go.

Dawn Chandler wrote: “I’ve unfortunately got non-refundable flights booked from last year to visit in July but considering just losing the money. Shame FCDO haven’t updated their travel advisory as they would have any other country and could claim off my insurance. I’d rather spend my money elsewhere.”

The Foreign Office currently warns: “Violent crime and gun crime rarely affect tourists, but take care in unfamiliar areas.

“Mass shooting incidents can happen but are a very small percentage of murders. The US Department of Homeland Security has advice on what to do in an active shooter incident.

“Protests are common and can become violent. Follow the instructions of local authorities who may introduce curfews or emergency orders. If you attend peaceful protests or mass gatherings, be mindful of your surroundings, move away if there are signs of trouble.”

Another respondent, with the handle Leeds Bee, wrote: "I’d fly on Ryanair, vote Labour and eat tofu before I ever went to the US again.”

Respondents who said they would not travel to the US were then asked for the main reason they would stay away.

One in nine of the 3,694 voters said they were alarmed about the prospect of having their social media activities checked upon arrival. One in seven chose “not interested in going to the US”. Personal safety concerns were cited by 21 per cent respondents.

Professor Colin Talbot commented: “I have travelled to the USA as an academic dozens of times since the early 1990s. I’ve advised federal agencies and been a visiting professor.

“I would not go now. For any purpose. The chances of being refused entry, detained or just having my privacy invaded is now too great.”

The Australian government warns citizens travelling to America: “US authorities actively pursue, detain and deport people who are in the country illegally. Be prepared to show documents proving your legal presence.”

More than half of respondents – 54 per cent – said they were boycotting America due to recent political events.

Annette Beveridge wrote: “I wouldn't go because of what is happening there. Federal Govt is murdering people on the streets and Trump is a dictator. I wouldn't get in anyway because it is very clear I do not like Trump and that suits me.”

But a significant number of people said they were happy to travel to the US. Jacqueline Crockford commented: “I would still go. The country is interesting and there are a lot of lovely people there. I've been several times, last time being 2019. All visits without incident.”

