Passengers scheduled to fly to the US on an ESTA visa reported a system failure that prevented boarding earlier this morning.

Travellers departing Frankfurt, Lisbon, London, Poland and Brussels shared check-in struggles on X/Twitter, all claiming the “ESTA system is down” between 7.30am and 9.30am.

“Trying to travel to New York from Brussels, but the ESTA system is down and cannot check in. Waiting here for an hour. Hope this is not election-related,” wrote one social media user.

An ESTA, Electronic System for Travel Authorization, is an automated system that determines if a visitor is eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program. Travellers from participating countries can apply in advance for a $21 (£16.30) ESTA to travel to the US as a tourist for up to 90 days without a visa.

Earlier this morning, a message on the ESTA homepage read: “Performing routine maintenance.

“Electronic System for Travel Authorization is currently down. We are sorry for the inconvenience.”

On one of the most significant days in recent US history, travellers took to social media to share their struggles departing for the US as polls revealed Donald Trump had won a second term in the White House.

An X/Twitter user claimed flights headed for the US were leaving “without those of us who had ESTA visas on board” and several passengers reported being stranded at London Heathrow.

One said: “As if the bleakest of days to travel to the US couldn’t get any bleaker - ESTA system is down and we’re all stuck at Heathrow looking at each other in confusion.”

Another added: “ESTA Visa passengers currently not being allowed to board flights to the US at Heathrow.”

Departing air passengers have since reported that problems with the ESTA system at check-in have been resolved.

The Independent has contacted US Customs and Border Protection for comment.

