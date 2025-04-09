Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major theme park is set to open in Bedford in 2031 as Sir Keir Starmer announces the deal with Universal which will bring in an estimated £50bn to the UK’s economy.

Set to be one of Europe’s largest and most advanced amusement parks, the attraction is set to create nearly 20,000 jobs during the construction period, with a further 8,000 jobs available across the hospitality and creative industries.

The multi-billion-pound investment has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, and forms part of Labour’s Plan for Change, which is aimed to create growth and job opportunities across the UK.

Across the 496-acre complex, visitors will be able to enjoy a theme park with several Universal-themed rides, entertainment venues, a 500-room hotel and a retail and dining area.

open image in gallery Guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando ( AP )

As part of a plan to create economic growth, Universal, a major American film production and distribution company, has committed to working with local colleges and universities to provide job opportunities.

Guests are likely to see rides based on several of their most famous blockbusters, which include Minions, Jaws and Jurassic Park.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage.

“This is our Plan for Change in action, combining local and national growth with creating around 28,000 new jobs across sectors such as construction, AI, and tourism.

“It is not just about numbers; it's about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

With the site being the first Universal-branded theme park and resort in Europe, they expect the site to generate nearly £50 billion for the economy by 2055, with 8.5 million visitors expected in its first year – becoming the largest visitor attraction in the UK.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: “At a time of global change, this investment is a vote of confidence in Britain as a place to do business. Universal’s investment will bring billions to the economy and create thousands of jobs to the UK, putting more money in people’s pockets."

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, said: “Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe.

“We appreciate the incredible support for our proposed project and look forward to bringing it to life in the years ahead.”