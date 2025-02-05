Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Negotiations regarding a proposed Universal Studios theme park in the UK are “ongoing”, the government has told MPs.

The US-based company has purchased a 700-acre site in Kempston, Hardwick, Bedfordshire, with plans to build Europe’s largest theme park, plus a 500-room hotel.

Following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s speech on 29 January about infrastructure projects and growth, Conservative MP for Mid Bedfordshire, Blake Stephenson, told the Commons that his constituents would be “surprised not to hear the government back Universal Studios”.

He continued: “Will the minister confirm when he intends to conclude negotiations with Universal Studios and come back to the House with an update?”

In response, Treasury Minister Darren Jones said: “I am afraid I cannot give the honourable gentleman a date, because negotiations are, as he will know, negotiations.

“They are ongoing, but I am hopeful that we will be able to come back shortly with updates to show that we are able to deliver deals much faster than his party, when it was last in government.”

Labour MP for Bedfordshire and Kempston, Mohammad Yasin, also sought reassurance that progress was being made on the development.

Mr Jones responded: “The government is in negotiations with partners for this development and unfortunately I can't update the House at this stage but I look forward to doing so in due course”.

Universal Destinations and Experiences has yet to confirm whether the theme park will go ahead, but has claimed that the development could bring around 8,000 jobs to the region once the resort became operational, rising to 10,000 after two decades.

It also said that it would “help facilitate” a series of upgrades to local transportation facilities, including the construction of new railway stations, upgrades to Manor Road and new slip roads from the A421 should the project go ahead.

Universal’s economic impact analysis, which it said was undertaken “in line with HM Treasury guidance on economic appraisal”, states that the “net economic contribution of the potential project for the UK is forecast to be £35.1 billion over the construction period and first 20 years of operation”.

Universal has five entertainment and resort complexes around the world: Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood in the USA, Universal Studios Japan (Osaka), Universal Beijing Resort in China and Universal Studios Singapore.

The proposed resort would be easily accessible from London Luton Airport, and less than an hour away from London.

The resort could also attract millions of international visitors to the UK.

A spokesperson for Universal Destinations and Experiences told The Independent: “We are having productive conversations with the UK government and will have more to share at the appropriate time.”