Controversial ‘theme park’ approved in Lake District after judge ruling

Plans for a controversial underground zipwire in the Lake District have been given the go-ahead by a high court judge.

On Wednesday, 15 October, Mr Justice Mould made the ruling that could end a long-running battle about attractions in the national park.

Plans for a zipline and viewing platform were first submitted by the owners of Eltermere’s slate mine, Burlington Stone, alongside Zip World, which runs similar experiences across the UK, in 2023.

It was initially rejected but was then approved the following year. The campaign group Friends of the Lake District (FotLD) had attempted to quash the plan via a judicial review, which led to a two-day hearing in April.

The charity argued that planners had incorrectly granted permission for the development, saying that the Elterwater Quarry Experience will “take us a step closer to a Lake District of noise, chaos and degraded landscapes.”

“The Lake District’s World Heritage Status would be under threat,” the statement added.

However the judge ruled in favour of the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) and dismissed the grounds of the FotLD’s claim, saying that “no errors” had been made.

FotLD had claimed that planners had wrongly applied the Sandford Principle, a planning rule that gives priority to “conserving and enhancing the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage” where conservation and public enjoyment conflict in national parks.

But the judge agreed with the LDNPA’s interpretation and application of the Sandford Principle in the report.

Michael Hill, CEO of Friends of the Lake District, said: “This ruling is a setback for the Cumbrian landscape, but in our 90 years’ history Friends of the Lake District has seen many of those.

“We remain unbowed in our determination to campaign for a Lake District that is tranquil, rich in cultural heritage and environmentally healthy and for protections in law for this and other National Parks to be maintained and strengthened.”

In May, the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos), a Unesco body set up to monitor World Heritage sites, found that the planned attraction “would transform the quarry or part of it into a theme park and would trivialise the experience of an important aspect of the Lake District’s heritage.”

The body added the plan would draw traffic to the Great Langdale valley and “a type of audience that will contribute to the disruption of its tranquil and contemplative character.”

Supporters had argued that attracting new visitors to the national park would be a positive development for the beauty spot’s future.

Burlington Stone has permission to continue quarrying at the slate mine, which opened in the mid-19th century, until at least 2042.

Steve Ratcliffe, director of sustainable development at the LDNPA, said: “Whilst we are pleased with the result and respect the right of any person or organisation to challenge the decisions made by the LDNPA through judicial review proceedings, we are disappointed that the application came before the High Court without any engagement with pre-action protocols or notification, resulting in significant costs for both the Authority and Friends of the Lake District.”

The Independent has approached Zip World and Burlington Stone for comment.

