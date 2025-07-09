Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cumbria continues to experience a tourism decline since the pandemic as visitor numbers and profitability fell last year, new statistics reveal.

New data from the Scarborough Tourism Economic Activity Monitor, STEAM, has revealed a 14 per cent drop in the number of visitors overall and a 18 percent fall in day visitors compared to 2019.

In 2024, Cumbria's tourism industry contributed £4.6billion to the local economy, supporting almost 75,000 jobs, making up 28 per cent of the county's workforce. But these figures are down on the previous 12 months.

The number of visitors to the county dropped by over three per cent and trips on average lasted for fewer days. Day trips to the northwest area of England also reduced last year, with the drop equivalent to a loss of 1.42million visits compared to 2023. In addition, revenue dropped by 5.7 per cent.

President of Cumbria Tourism Jim Walker said: “Cumbria’s £4.6billion tourism and hospitality industry is made up of hundreds of small businesses who make a huge contribution to other sectors, including transport and the wider supply chain.

“They also help to create the assets that make Cumbria such a special place to live and work for our local communities.

“However, this latest data clearly demonstrates that – after the economic shock of the pandemic and subsequent government policy changes around immigration and taxation – long-term recovery is proving extremely challenging for these vital visitor economy businesses as they face reduced visitor numbers coupled with increasing costs.

Ultimately, this means less profitability and ability to employ and re-invest.”

However, the number of visitors staying overnight has increased. In the previous 12 months, this number grew by 10 per cent and now generates more than half of the revenue of the total number of visitors. Increasing the contribution of overnight visitors has been a key objective within the five-year Destination Management Plan by Cumbria Tourism.

There was also a small increase in revenue generated outside the traditional summer holiday season with a growth in profitability in January and March and then October to December in 2024 compared to 2023.

Visitor spending on food and drink is a key benefit for the Cumbrian economy, with its value now worth £1.1billion.

Walker added: “Cumbria has a shared Destination Management Plan, which public and private partners are collectively ambitious to deliver, enabling sustainable growth for the benefit of the whole of the county and its communities.

“At the moment, a combination of the cost of living crisis and a series of unlinked and uncoordinated national policy changes are seriously damaging business profitability, the economy, jobs and therefore communities.

“We are determined to work in partnership with others to help to stabilise and improve this situation.”

The independent annual assessment has taken place in Cumbria for more than 25 years and is produced on behalf of a partnership led by Cumbria Tourism and supported by Cumberland Council, Westmorland & Furness Council and the Lake District National Park Authority.

