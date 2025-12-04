The 22 UK restaurants just added to the Michelin guide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twenty-two British restaurants have been awarded a place in the Michelin guide.

The prestigious culinary ranking system is globally renowned for celebrating the best and most innovative gastronomical establishments.

Featured restaurants include The Crown in Bray, which calls itself “a gastronomic chapel amongst the culinary cathedrals”, is noted for its “no-nonsense, big-flavoured dishes”, adding “you’d be a fool to miss such honest accessible food”.

Elsewhere, The Warwick, situated in Royal Leamington Spa’s Mallory Court, is singled out for its “exacting presentation and bold flavours”, while London’s cult Thai restaurant Singburi is praised for its “exuberance, fun and well-priced appeal”.

Other restaurants attracting the inspectors attention include Beau in Belfast, which the guide praised for its “concise menu of produce-led dishes”, LOMA by Graeme Cheevers at the Cameron House hotel on Loch Lomond and Shwen Shwen in Sevenoaks, a West African restaurant that Michelin calls “colourful, unfussy and joyous”.

While the majority of the restaurants listed are located in London, featured establishments include businesses in Scotland, Belfast and Salford.

Inclusion in the Michelin guide is slightly different from being awarded a Michelin star, but a restaurant’s mention is a significant achievement. It means the restaurant has been singled out by Michelin inspectors as regionally notable and worthy of recommendation.

Michelin inspectors visit restaurants anonymously and rate dishes based on quality of ingredients, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, consistency over time and value for money. New additions to the Michelin guide are added monthly, while Michelin stars are awarded annually.

The news comes after Michelin announced its inaugural selection for the American South with 228 restaurants and 44 cuisines types selected.

“The cuisine of the American South is a rich blend of cultural influences, brought to life by skilled chefs who have crafted some of the region’s most iconic dishes,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

“Our anonymous inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s culinary prowess, and this inaugural selection reflects their findings – from Southern staples like barbecue, Creole and seafood, to international flavours.”

All the UK restaurants added to the Michelin Guide in November 2025

Angeethi by Sagar Massey, Cardonald Bar Cerdita, Norwich Beau, Belfast Cadet, London Gina, Chingford Island, London Kallos Cafe & Wine Bar, Salford LOMA by Graeme Cheevers, Balloch Madhu’s Southall, London Margaret’s, Cambridge Pravaas, London Sandro’s, Lyme Regis Shwen Shwen, Sevenoaks Singburi, London Sino, London St. Eia, St Ives The Avenue, Sparsholt The Crown, Bray The Clarence, Glasgow The Dog House, Gillingham The Warwick, Royal Leamington Spa Vraic, Vale

