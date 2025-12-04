Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The 22 UK restaurants just added to the Michelin guide

Featured restaurants include dining spots in Salford, Sevenoaks and Royal Leamington Spa

Joanna Whitehead
Thursday 04 December 2025 00:00 EST
Margaret’s in Cambridge pairs “simplicity with elegance”
Margaret’s in Cambridge pairs “simplicity with elegance” (Matt Hague)

Twenty-two British restaurants have been awarded a place in the Michelin guide.

The prestigious culinary ranking system is globally renowned for celebrating the best and most innovative gastronomical establishments.

Featured restaurants include The Crown in Bray, which calls itself “a gastronomic chapel amongst the culinary cathedrals”, is noted for its “no-nonsense, big-flavoured dishes”, adding “you’d be a fool to miss such honest accessible food”.

Elsewhere, The Warwick, situated in Royal Leamington Spa’s Mallory Court, is singled out for its “exacting presentation and bold flavours”, while London’s cult Thai restaurant Singburi is praised for its “exuberance, fun and well-priced appeal”.

Other restaurants attracting the inspectors attention include Beau in Belfast, which the guide praised for its “concise menu of produce-led dishes”, LOMA by Graeme Cheevers at the Cameron House hotel on Loch Lomond and Shwen Shwen in Sevenoaks, a West African restaurant that Michelin calls “colourful, unfussy and joyous”.

While the majority of the restaurants listed are located in London, featured establishments include businesses in Scotland, Belfast and Salford.

Inclusion in the Michelin guide is slightly different from being awarded a Michelin star, but a restaurant’s mention is a significant achievement. It means the restaurant has been singled out by Michelin inspectors as regionally notable and worthy of recommendation.

Michelin inspectors visit restaurants anonymously and rate dishes based on quality of ingredients, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, consistency over time and value for money. New additions to the Michelin guide are added monthly, while Michelin stars are awarded annually.

The news comes after Michelin announced its inaugural selection for the American South with 228 restaurants and 44 cuisines types selected.

“The cuisine of the American South is a rich blend of cultural influences, brought to life by skilled chefs who have crafted some of the region’s most iconic dishes,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

“Our anonymous inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s culinary prowess, and this inaugural selection reflects their findings – from Southern staples like barbecue, Creole and seafood, to international flavours.”

All the UK restaurants added to the Michelin Guide in November 2025

  1. Angeethi by Sagar Massey, Cardonald
  2. Bar Cerdita, Norwich
  3. Beau, Belfast
  4. Cadet, London
  5. Gina, Chingford
  6. Island, London
  7. Kallos Cafe & Wine Bar, Salford
  8. LOMA by Graeme Cheevers, Balloch
  9. Madhu’s Southall, London
  10. Margaret’s, Cambridge
  11. Pravaas, London
  12. Sandro’s, Lyme Regis
  13. Shwen Shwen, Sevenoaks
  14. Singburi, London
  15. Sino, London
  16. St. Eia, St Ives
  17. The Avenue, Sparsholt
  18. The Crown, Bray
  19. The Clarence, Glasgow
  20. The Dog House, Gillingham
  21. The Warwick, Royal Leamington Spa
  22. Vraic, Vale

