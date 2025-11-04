Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Michelin guide has announced its inaugural selection for the American South with 228 restaurants and 44 cuisines types selected.

Ten restaurants earned a Michelin star, while Emeril’s in New Orleans scooped two stars, impressing the anonymous inspectors with its Creole cuisine – described as “cooking that bursts with personality and class and never at the cost of flavour”.

In addition, 50 Bib Gourmands, plus four special awards, were also revealed.

The awards were announced in a ceremony at the Peace Centre in Greenville, South Carolina, where restaurants were honoured onstage.

North and South Carolina each secured a single star respectively. In Charleston, three establishments took home a star, while in Nashville, three restaurants also joined the one-star club.

Georgia’s Atlas restaurant was described by inspectors as “impossibly elegant”, while the signature dish of uni gohan with otoro at the city’s Omakase Table restaurant was lauded as “decadent”.

Counter in Charlotte, North Carolina, January in Franklin, Tennessee and Luminosa in Asheville, North Carolina, were also awarded a Green Star for their sustainable practices, impressing inspectors with their “committed vision for the future of gastronomy”.

“The cuisine of the American South is a rich blend of cultural influences, brought to life by skilled chefs who have crafted some of the region’s most iconic dishes,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

“Our anonymous inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s culinary prowess, and this inaugural selection reflects their findings – from Southern staples like barbecue, Creole and seafood, to international flavours.”

Full list of the new Michelin-starred restaurants in the American South 2025

Two stars

Emeril’s, New Orleans, Louisiana

One star

Saint-Germain, New Orleans, Louisiana

Zasu, New Orleans, Louisiana

Counter, Charlotte, North Carolina

Malagón Mercado y Taperia, Charleston, South Carolina

Vern’s, Charleston, South Carolina

Wild Common, Charleston, South Carolina

Scoundrel, Greenville, South Carolina

Bastion, Nashville, Tennessee

Locust, Nashville, Tennessee

The Catbird Seat, Nashville, Tennessee

Read more: How to explore the music of Louisiana