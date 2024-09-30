Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



It’s now possible to book a safari experience in South Africa on the Uber app, the latest in a string of travel experiences created by the ride-hailing company.

Available exclusively on the Uber app, tourists and locals in Cape Town will now be able to book a safari experience for a flat fee of $200, which will also include other perks such as transfers from the capital, breakfast and lunch.

After the success of Uber’s other ‘Go Anywhere’ travel products, such as Uber Bubbles in Paris, Uber Balloon in Cappadocia and Uber Seaplane in Scotland, the company has announced its latest venture which will run into 2025.

Reservations will become available in the Uber app on Wednesday, 2 October, but each date will only be bookable 24 hours to 90 days in advance of the safari. The trips will run until 1 February and can accommodate up to four guests.

Tourists and locals in Cape Town will be able to reserve a slot on the safari, which includes a nearly three-hour game drive, giving guests the best opportunity to see South Africa’s ‘big five’ animals – lions, elephants, buffalos, leopards, and rhinos.

The safaris will take place just outside Cape Town at the 10,000-hectare Aquila Private Game Reserve, one of South Africa’s most popular wildlife conservancies that sits between the Langeberg and the Outeniqua Mountains in the Western Cape.

open image in gallery Passengers will be picked up via car from Cape Town to transport them to the game reserve ( Uber )

The day trip includes a pickup in Cape Town in an Uber Safari-branded vehicle that will take passengers to Aquila, where they will receive breakfast and a welcome toast before boarding the safari vehicle.

After the safari, run by experienced game rangers and field guides, guests will be served lunch and will be given access to Aquila’s grounds before heading back to Cape Town.

The Aquila Game Reserve says they have a longstanding commitment to conservation and sustainable tourism, adding that every safari booking through Uber will contribute to conservation efforts of their landscape and help protect endangered species.

Johan van Schalkwyk, commercial officer of Aquila Collection, said they are “excited to partner with Uber to extend our bucket list wildlife experiences to their customers.

“Uber Safari allows folks to book and enjoy an unforgettable day at Aquila, where they’ll get to experience the ‘big five’ in an easy and luxurious way.

“It’s the perfect combination of modern convenience and natural beauty, all while supporting wildlife conservation efforts that are vital to preserving South Africa’s biodiversity.”

open image in gallery The safaris will be run by Aquila’s game rangers and field guides ( Uber )

The launch of Uber Safari comes less than a month after it opened bookings for its free, limited-time Uber Seaplane experience, giving passengers a birds-eye view of the Scottish Highlands.

The new Uber Safari will also provide passengers with unique opportunities, with Frans Hiemstra, the regional general manager of Uber in the Middle East and Africa, saying they are “making it easier than ever to unlock an iconic South Africa’s wildlife experience.”

“This is more than just a ride – it’s a bucket-list adventure, created with the same reliability and simplicity Uber riders expect,” he added.

How to book

open image in gallery Bookings of the South African safari will be available through the app ( Uber )

Uber Safari will be visible to all riders in Cape Town. Bookings are made via the Uber app. Select the ‘Uber Safari’ icon on the home screen to read about the experience. Choose an available date, and enter your pick-up and drop-off locations. Double-check everything, then click ‘Reserve Uber Safari’. If your trip is confirmed, you’ll receive an email letting you know.

