Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cases of Victorian-era disease linked to travel at record high in UK

Travel-linked cases of typhoid and paratyphoid in 2024 were up 8 per cent

Ella Pickover
Tuesday 10 June 2025 05:27 EDT
Cases of typhoid and paratyphoid linked to travel have surged in the UK
Cases of typhoid and paratyphoid linked to travel have surged in the UK (Getty Images)

Health officials have reported a record number of typhoid and paratyphoid cases linked to travel.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a warning, urging travellers to take all possible precautions to avoid infections.

Provisional figures from the agency reveal 702 cases of typhoid and paratyphoid fever in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2024.

This represents an 8 per cent increase from the previous year, and is the highest number ever recorded.

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection and without prompt treatment it can cause serious complications and can be fatal.

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that can cause serious and potentially fatal complications
Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection that can cause serious and potentially fatal complications (PA Archive)

It is caused by a salmonella bacteria and usually spread through contaminated food and water.

A free vaccine is available for some patients at their GP surgery before travel, with travellers urged to check the Travel Health Pro website for information before they go abroad.

There is no vaccine for paratyphoid.

Meanwhile the UKHSA said that imported malaria cases remain at “concerning levels” in the UK, despite a slight decrease from the previous year.

There were 1,812 cases diagnosed in 2024.

The number of dengue cases also appears to have decreased.

Dr Philip Veal, consultant in public health at UKHSA, said: “We are seeing high levels of infections such as malaria and typhoid in returning travellers.

“It is important that travellers remain alert and plan ahead of going abroad – even if you’re visiting friends and relatives abroad or it’s somewhere you visit often.

“The Travel Health Pro website has information on how to keep yourself and family healthy, including what vaccines to get, any important medication such as anti-malaria tablets, and how to avoid gastrointestinal infections such as typhoid and hepatitis A.

“If you are pregnant or trying to conceive there are special precautions you should take, so please speak to a healthcare professional before planning your trip.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in