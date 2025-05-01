Mosquitoes found as far north as Shetland in study examining pathogen risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mosquitoes have been found as far north as Shetland, according to a citizen science project which studied the insects.

Scientists at the University of Glasgow received more than 700 reports of mosquitoes across Scotland, which found they can live even in colder months including December.

The project, which was awarded a £1.25 million grant from UK Research and Innovation and Defra in 2023, is the first to assess the risk of mosquito-borne pathogen emergence in Scotland under current and future climate change scenarios.

Since May 2024, members of the public have sent researchers hundreds of images of 21 species of mosquito, and pictures of bites.

Mosquitoes are a natural part of Scottish ecosystems and can have positive impacts on the environment through their role in food webs, according to researchers. They said they do not pose a health risk at present, and can be mistaken for midges.

As mosquito activity in Scotland picks up moving towards summer, the Mosquito Scotland team are urging the public to continue sending in sightings, which will enable the project to accurately track and understand the ecology of the insects, after they began to spread avian malaria in England.

Sightings of mosquitoes were sent to the Mosquito Scotland team every month in 2024, with reports peaking in the spring and summer but also continuing in cooler months right up to December, according to reports submitted online.

Mosquitoes were spotted across the length and breadth of Scotland, with a sighting in the Shetland Isles now the northernmost record for the UK.

Reports show they are most commonly reported in woodland areas – particularly in pine forests in the east of Scotland, as well as indoors in cities.

Researchers were able to confirm three mosquito species, Aedes cantans, Aedes punctor and Aedes rusticus, were the main source of nuisance biting.

Researchers aim to find out which mosquito species are present, where they are found, whether they are harbouring any diseases, or if they could become infected by pathogens that may expand into the UK with climate change.

Mosquitoes can be found in colder, more remote parts of Scotland, where they are most active from May to October.

Dr Georgia Kirby said: “There were several areas of Scotland where we received lots of reports of bites but very few photos of the culprits – understandably, as most people don’t want to hold still for a photo while they’re being bitten by insects.

“We had suspected that midges or clegs could be responsible, but in our follow-up investigations we invariably found that these locations were swarming with mosquitoes – proving that people in Scotland are good at recognising them and distinguishing them from more familiar insects.

“Most of these sites were areas of dense woodland, which is a key habitat for several aggressive human-biting mosquito species.”

Researchers advised using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves during summer months when mosquitoes are active in forested areas, which also protects against other biting pests such as ticks and midges.

Heather Ferguson, professor of infectious disease ecology at the University of Glasgow, who leads the project, said: “We are delighted and grateful for the positive response and enthusiasm from members of the public.

“Their participation has helped fill large gaps in our understanding of mosquitoes both in Scotland and the UK, which is allowing us to build a picture of how the biodiversity benefits, and any potential risks, posed by these species will respond to environmental change.

“We would love to hear more from the public in 2025.”