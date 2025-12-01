Ten of the best deals for Travel Tuesday, from hotels to cruises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travelers, have your credit cards at the ready to snag a bargain, because Travel Tuesday is almost here.

It's the day when the travel industry, from hotels to cruise lines and airlines, drops some of its most outrageous discounts.

The good news? Some amazing deals are already live.

open image in gallery Many Travel Tuesday deals are already live ( Mediteraneo - stock.adobe.com )

Here, we reveal 10 of the best offers available right now, but act fast, because some are flash sales that will live up to their name.

We've tracked down major price cuts from global hotel brands, and huge promotions from top cruise lines that could see friends or family in your group sailing for free.

1. Expedia/Hotels.com

Expedia and Hotels.com (which is owned by Expedia) are enticing customers with up to 50 percent off thousands of hotel stays and have launched “flash deals” of up to 75 percent off select properties.

2. JetBlue Vacations

Book by December 5, 2025, for tiered savings of up to $1,000 on flight + hotel (or cruise) packages for travel in 2026.

3. Hilton Hotels & Resorts

As part of the Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday sale frenzy, the hotel group is offering up to 25 percent off for bookings through December 15.

4. Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts

Take advantage of discounts of up to 50 percent on select rooms in properties across the Caribbean, Mexico and parts of Spain.

5. Art’otel

open image in gallery Travel Tuesday is when the travel industry drops some of its most outrageous discounts ( Kittiphan - stock.adobe.com )

The boutique brand is getting involved in the Travel Tuesday discount bonanza with deals that give customers up to 35 percent off stays if booked by early December for travel through late 2026.

6. Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts has launched a 50 percent off sale for its resorts, which are located right across the U.S., from Florida to Utah.

7. Royal Caribbean

The cruise giant’s Cyber-week sale includes up to $1,000 off individual staterooms and eye-catching perks such as third and fourth guests sailing free. These deals apply to sailings in the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe.

8. Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is weighing in with Black Friday sale packages that could give you 50 percent off cruises, bonus onboard credit, dining or drink packages and discounts for third and fourth guests.

9. Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is making Cyber-week waves with offers of up to 50 percent off cruise fares, plus free passage for third and fourth guests on some sailings, making family trips a bargain.

10. Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises is offering free international airfare on certain 2026–2028 ocean and river voyages if you book by December 31, 2025.