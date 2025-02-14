Staggering rise in cost to enter UK’s most popular tourist attractions revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study comparing the entry prices to some of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions over the past three years has uncovered increases of over 50 per cent.

New research conducted by the consumer group Which? revealed alarming ticket price hikes for some of the UK’s most historic attractions between 2022 and 2025

York Minster topped the list, with prices rising from £13 per person in 2022 to a staggering £20 in 2025, an increase of 54 per cent.

Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, the birthplace and residence of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, increased prices from £25 to £30.

Major London attractions including Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Tower of London also increased admission by £5, with entry now costing £30, £26 and £34.80 respectively.

Elsewhere, a ticket to Winchester Cathedral costs £14 in 2025, compared with £10 in 2022.

For comparison, the cheapest tickets to theme parks such as Alton Towers, Thorpe Park or Chessington World of Adventures are all £29.

Westminster Abbey told Which? that it receives no funding from the Church of England, the UK government or the Crown, unlike most other English cathedrals or churches. It added that entry remains free for those visiting to pray.

Which? noted that of the UK’s 10 biggest cathedrals, four of them are still voluntary contribution only, including Liverpool, Bristol and Durham, although donations are encouraged.

Visitors can save money on entry fees by using public transport to reach an attraction.

National Rail offers two-for-one tickets to a range of UK attractions, including Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral, Cardiff Castle and Tower Bridge.

A full list of participating attractions can be found here.

It’s worth noting that some attractions require a printed copy of the accompanying voucher before permitting entry.

Elsewhere, visitors who travel to Blenheim Palace by train, bus or bike can enjoy 20 per cent off admission prices.

Research by the trade body the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) in 2024 found that the British Museum was the most popular tourist attraction in the UK in 2023.

This was followed by the Natural History Museum, Windsor Great Park and Tate Modern.

The most popular attraction in Scotland was Edinburgh’s National Museum of Scotland (2.2 million visits) while the number one spot in Wales was taken by St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff (600,000 visits).

Titanic Belfast had the most visits in Northern Ireland, with 800,000 visitors.

The Independent has approached York Minster for comment.