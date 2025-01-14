Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alton Towers has revealed the name of its brand-new ride that will open in the spring of 2025 – and it is slated to be the highest topspin ride of its kind.

Part of the ‘Nemesis’ universe at Alton Towers, the Staffordshire theme park has announced its latest ride will be named ‘Toxicator’.

Toxicator is a topspin ride that can accommodate more than 500 people per hour. Rides will be seated back-to-back before being flipped round and held face down above a “bubbling pool of highly toxic alien acid”.

Thrill-seeking park guests will be subjected to heart-pounding centrifugal forces from intense spin patterns.

Toxicator will also be breaking a few boundaries, standing at a record-breaking 78ft high (set on a 16ft elevated platform), making it the highest of its kind.

The ride will become the only topspin ride in the world to be elevated above ground level, according to Alton Towers, allowing spectators to watch the entire ride by walking underneath.

It will also be the first of its kind in the UK, and one of only two double-sided versions in Europe.

Toxicator will be situated in the Forbidden Valley next to the inverted rollercoaster Nemesis Reborn and will play a part in the fictional Nemesis story that gives the rides their theme.

open image in gallery New images from Alton Towers shows the structure and theme of the ride ( Alton Towers Resorts )

The Nemesis backstory tells a tale of a routine excavation that led to the discovery of Nemesis, an alien predator from another dimension.

The Phalanx, a fictional private military organisation, was then mobilised to deal with the Nemesis but eventually started to lose its authority over the alien after some shady attempts at genetically mutating her offspring.

Nemesis Reborn depicts guests as having entered the Forbidden Valley and encountered the fearsome and uncontrollable creature, that sends riders through intense inversions after The Phalanx lost strength.

Toxicator, the latest instalment in the story, is themed around the newest technology from the shadowy organisation as they try to extract and separate toxic saliva from the Nemesis creature.

The intestine spinning and centrifugal force of the ride relates to The Phalanx's attempts to “turn the saliva into a chemical solution so powerful it will melt anything it touches”.

A new TV advert has been released this week, giving fans a first glance at the new experience coming to the park.

Bianca Sammut, vice president of Alton Towers Resort, said: “Alton Towers is renowned for consistently delivering new and reimagined thrills for our fans and as the UK’s only topspin ride, we’re excited to welcome Toxicator to the park.

“We can’t wait to challenge thrillseekers to submit to the spin. Located in the heart of Forbidden Valley, this is the latest chapter in the Nemesis story which has captivated generations of thrillseekers worldwide.

“We’re not yet ready to reveal precisely when Toxicator will turn your world upside down, but rest assured the wait will be worth it.”

