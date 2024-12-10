Alton Towers’ oldest ride set to close after 44 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alton Towers’ oldest ride is set to close after 44 years, it has been confirmed.

The Blade, which was previously known as the Pirate Ship, is preparing for retirement, according to the Staffordshire theme park.

“Reaching the end of its technical life, the resort will bid farewell to its current oldest ride, The Blade, with it being retired after 44 years of operation,” it said in a statement.

The winter update also revealed that the theme park is making some other changes to its attractions line-up.

The Retro Squad and Flavio’s Fabulous Fandango are also set to shutter.

The Pirate Ship opened in 1980 and was originally located in Fantasy World, now known as X-Sector.

In 1997, the ride was renamed The Blade and moved to its current location in the Forbidden Valley section.

According to the park, it welcomed 500,000 riders every year during its service, equating to about 450 riders per hour.

Mechanical engineer, Mark Hambleton, said: “I've worked on The Blade for 30 years in all weather conditions and it’s been a joy.

“I'll be sad to see it go, but it’s time for its retirement.”

The park also confirmed that the Alton Towers Dungeon would not return in 2025.

Commenting on the decision to close the rides, Alton Towers said: “Evaluating our line-up of attractions is an ongoing process that occurs at the end of each theme park season, with continued reinvestment in our world-class rides and attractions always front and centre as we look to deliver fantabulous memories to everyone that visits our resort.”

It added that a “new weapon” would be coming to the Forbidden Valley in 2025, with theme park fans encouraged to sign up to their mailing list for further news.

The news follows the announcement in July this year that a 72-year-old grandmother had been confirmed as the theme park’s official new ride tester.

Jackie Smith, the first woman to be part of the British Army Parachute Regiment in 1971, said she was “honoured” to have been appointed in the new role which will see her testing the park’s rollercoaster rides.

Ms Smith, who has completed 5,000 parachute jumps, said: “Alton Towers sets the bar worldwide for thrill-seekers and I can’t wait to bring my expertise from a lifetime of adventure to help ensure they continue to set new standards.”