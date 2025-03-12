Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A South Carolina woman who became a viral star after sharing a flirtatious note dropped on her table by a pilot has apologized for the unwanted attention he has received.

Steph Bohrer returned to TikTok on Friday to provide some clarifications regarding her viral video, including how she felt bad for thrusting the pilot into the spotlight.

“I wasn’t gonna make a follow-up video about this, but I just have been getting sent like news articles all day, like I’m literally on the national news,” she began alongside her friend Maya, who was at the airport with her that day.

“And I don’t know why, because I just posted this innocent little video.”

Bohrer reiterated that all she and Maya were doing was eating breakfast in Atlanta airport when the pilot walked by and dropped a note on her table that read: “I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful human in it.”

The TikToker said that the man was not the pilot for her flight and she “didn’t even see this man’s face.”

Maya then chimed in, saying she caught a brief glimpse of the pilot, describing him as short with blonde hair.

Bohrer then continued her apology to the pilot, clarifying that she did view the note as a nice gesture. “I don’t think he wanted this to be on the news, and I’m really sorry. He just was giving me a compliment,” she said.

“I don’t even know his name, signature, anything. Don’t have his phone number, and it’s OK,” the TikToker added before telling her followers not to track down the pilot to “set them up.”

However, she did say she might frame the napkin so she could remember the “nice compliment” he gave her.

While Bohrer viewed the pilot’s note as a compliment, many of those who commented on her original video to provide theories on why the note didn’t include a name or a phone number.

open image in gallery Steph Bohrer said she might keep the note from the pilot to remember his compliment ( TikTok and Instagram/@stephbohrer )

“He’s probably married with 5 kids,” one comment read. Another agreed, adding: “he didn't leave a number because he's someone's husband.”

“I feel like he just carries a STACK of these in his pocket,” a third commenter wrote.

These theories continued within the comments section of her follow-up TikTok.

“As an ex Flight Attendant, TOTALLY sounds like something a married pilot would do!!!!” one comment read.

Others agreed, pointing out that if the pilot does have a wife, she’ll be able to recognize his handwriting and signature.

“His wife watching this like I recognize this signature,” one person wrote. “You may not recognize his handwriting but his wife will, and that’s what we are all here for,” another user said.