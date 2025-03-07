Plane passenger goes viral after pilot left flirtatious note on her table

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pilot’s unique attempt to shoot his shot with a passenger at the airport has gone viral.

Steph Bohrer posted a video on TikTok on Wednesday, where she shared a note that a pilot dropped on her table before walking away.

“I’m sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table & walked away,” she wrote on top of the clip. The note was written on a brown paper napkin and while it did have a signature, the name did not appear to be legible.

“I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful human in it,” the note read.

Bohrer then admitted in her TikTok’s caption that she never saw the pilot’s face. As of Thursday morning, her video has been viewed over 12 million times.

Many people turned to the comments section to speculate about why the pilot left the note without including his name or phone number.

“He’s probably married with 5 kids,” one comment read, while another agreed, “he didn't leave a number because he's someone's husband.”

“I feel like he just carries a STACK of these in his pocket,” a third commenter wrote.

However, others were more optimistic, suggesting it may have simply been a sweet compliment without expecting anything in return.

open image in gallery In the comments section, not everyone was convinced about the pilot's intentions ( TikTok )

“It’s the way he just wanted to tell you with no strings attached to the compliment,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “And no phone number? he was just being nice to be nice omgggg.”

Last month, another plane passenger went viral for a less pleasant interaction.

Chase Cangelosi was flying from Mexico City back home to Austin, Texas, when he noticed a woman was sitting in his assigned window seat on the flight. He recounted the entire story on Threads.

“I mention to the woman who was in my seat ‘heyyy I’m seat F’, and she says ‘I’m more comfortable here’. I said nothing else and sat in the middle,” he wrote.

However, he said that a few minutes later, the woman discovered that the television screen attached to the seat in front of her didn’t work, so she then asked Cangelosi to switch seats with her.

“A few minutes later, she discovered her seat TV didn’t work, while everyone else’s did. She asked to switch back and I said ‘No, I’m comfortable here.’

“Now I’m watching Bob’s Burgers and she just has to look out the nighttime window.”