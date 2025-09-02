Inside London’s newest luxury hotel – with suites from £1.2k per night

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new luxury hotel has opened on London’s prestigious Grosvenor Square for travellers willing to splash out from £1,280 per night.

On 1 September, The Chancery Rosewood opened its 144 suites and residential-style accommodation to guests.

The £1bn hotel’s facilities include an expansive spa and eight new restaurants and bars, including the first European outpost of Carbone, a favourite among celebrities in the US.

open image in gallery The Grade II-listed building was originally designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen ( Ben Anders )

Set in the former US embassy on Grosvenor Square, Mayfair, the Grade II-listed building was originally designed by Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen in 1960.

British architect Sir David Chipperfield and Qatari Diar Europe LLP led the building’s architectural restoration ahead of the hotel’s opening. Rooms were designed by French interior architect Joseph Dirand.

Accommodation categories range from junior suites to private houses, with two penthouse suites, complete with a terrace and dining room for 10, on the seventh floor. The residential-style accommodation, known as Chancery House, costs more than £20,000 per night.

open image in gallery The rooftop bar is primed for live music and cocktails ( Ben Anders )

Guests of The Chancery Rosewood will be able to make use of “fully flexible” check-in and out times, transfers to the hotel and access to a private butler.

Services also include an “art concierge”, with 700 works from artists such as British painter Sir Christopher Le Brun and textile designer Sussy Cazalet on the walls.

The food and drink lineup also includes a Japanese restaurant, a delicatessen and a rooftop bar offering live music and cocktails.

open image in gallery There are eight restaurants and bars at the hotel ( Ben Anders )

Amenities at the Asaya spa include a fitness centre, a 25m swimming pool and five treatment rooms.

For celebrations at The Chancery, event spaces are available, including a grand ballroom with a capacity of up to 750 guests, two salons, a foyer and pavilion bars.

