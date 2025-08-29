New Zealand make ‘official petition’ to host Taylor Swift’s wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand has proposed hosting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding via an “official petition” to the celebrity couple.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (27 August), Tourism New Zealand said: “This is our official petition for Pop’s next Royal Wedding to be hosted right here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We think the Swifties would agree, it’s the perfect backdrop for a star-studded “I do.” Are you ready for it?”

The pop superstar and American football player announced their engagement in a post on Tuesday (26 August), quickly receiving over 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared.

Following the tongue-in-cheek “petition”, the tourism board offered a “huge congratulations” to the couple and played on the lyrics of Swift’s top hits to sell New Zealand for the upcoming nuptials.

The post reads: “Taylor and Travis, we always knew this was End Game. Let’s make this the wedding of your wildest dreams,” adding “follow the invisible string, say I do in New Zealand”.

According to the post, the Pacific country’s vineyards, tree churches and private lakes are the “perfect” setting for the pair to exchange rings.

Flag carrier Air New Zealand joked in the comments, “@taylorswift, you’d be Enchanted to walk down our aisle… Sparks Fly in seats 13 A and B”.

Prime minister Christopher Luxon also chimed in, saying that “there would be no better place in the world than to have the wedding here in New Zealand or even your honeymoon”.

Luxon called out New Zealand’s Aoraki Mount Cook, the glowworm caves of Waitomo, and cliff diving in Queenstown as possible activities for the famous couple.

It’s not the only place looking to get involved as businesses bid for a slice of the Swift-Kelce wedding.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation asked on X, “Are you suddenly looking for a place to get married? Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for you,” referencing a song on Swift’s 2014 album 1989.

Chipotle shared pictures of two takeout orders, one addressed to “English Teacher” and the other to “Gym Teacher,” writing, “I'll always save u a seat,” a nod to Swift’s 2019 song “Lover.”

