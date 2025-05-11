Stansted airport IT failure: your rights if you were caught up in the chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of passengers are seeking alternative flights or have given up on their holiday plans after another airport IT meltdown.

At around 2.30am on Sunday 11 May, systems at London Stansted airport shut down. Eight hours later, the Essex airport said everything was working normally. But by then thousands of passengers, primarily booked on Ryanair, had missed their flights. Thousands more, mainly on Jet2, faced long delays throughout the day.

What rights do passengers have? These are the key questions and answers.

What went wrong?

Stansted airport was affected by an “IT issue” early on Sunday morning that rendered many of the systems useless. A problem was identified at 2.30am, but with the first wave of flights due to start just before 6am, queues began building.

“I was in queue for over two hours,” said Anne Alexander, head of politics for ITV’s Good Morning Britain.” She was booked to fly to Palermo in Sicily for a short break, and had arrived at Stansted with over two hours to spare. But by the time she arrived at the gate, the flight had departed.

Another passengers, Jodie, travelling to Antalya on Jet2 at 6.30am, talked of the confusion, saying: “I was told I won’t get on my flight as I was too late, and to go and book another alternative. Somebody else said the flight would go without me but with my case. I’m a solo traveller and have spent all morning in tears as it’s been handled dreadfully.”

In fact, she was a passenger on Jet2, which waited for customers to reach the aircraft before departing – but, with a fresh crew needed, is likely to be six hours late reaching Turkey.

Why did the airlines respond differently?

They have different business models. Ryanair is a flight-only enterprise. Its operation depends on aircraft and crew operating their high-intensity schedules as close to on-time as possible. The airline has already warned of severe air-traffic control problems during the summer, especially at weekends, and wanted to get its crucial first wave of around 60 flights away on time.

Jet2 sells package holidays as well as flight-only tickets, and therefore waited for all passengers to reach their outbound flights. This had an impact in terms of crewing; delaying a flight to the eastern Mediterranean by several hours can mean pilots and cabin crew reach flight-time limits.

What are the rights of Ryanair passengers who missed flights?

They are in a tricky position. Legally, it is the passenger’s responsibility to reach the gate in time, and so Europe’s biggest budget airline could rely on its normal terms and conditions – charging a “missed departure fee” of £100 for passengers who wanted to rebook on a later flight. In practice, given the circumstances, the airline is allowing at-airport rebooking free of charge for passengers. The problem is, on a typical Ryanair flight only a dozen or so seats are empty – meaning many passengers could face a long wait for an alternative departure.

Many of the, like ITV’s Anne Alexander, will simply have abandoned their trips.

Can passengers who gave up claim on travel insurance?

Possibly, as long as they can demonstrate (for example through time-stamped photographs, car-park receipts, etc) that they arrived at the airport in good time – ideally a minimum of two hours ahead.

All claims will need to be supported by receipts.

What about passengers on Jet2 and other airlines?

Jet2 is the second operator in terms of scale at Stansted, and its entire first wave of 15 flights was delayed by anything from to six hours.

For flights to most Mediterranean destination, after a delay of three hours the airline must provide refreshments free of charge. The same will apply to the thousands of passengers departing from Stansted later in the day – whose flights will inevitably be delayed – and those at destinations across Europe waiting to come home.

The same applies for delayed passengers on Tui.

Is any compensation payable?

Not by the airlines. The IT failure was a Stansted airport issue and they do not need to pay cash compensation.

Some travel insurance policies may pay a modest amount for delays of eight hours or more.

Can I claim from Stansted airport?

If you have financial losses that are not met elsewhere, you can try.