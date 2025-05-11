Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An IT crash at Stansted Airport has sparked mass delays – with an estimated 10,000 holidaymakers missing their flights due to long queues for baggage and security.

The airport was affected by an “IT issue” early on Sunday morning that rendered many of the systems useless. Most of the security lanes were out of action, and baggage systems were not working.

Jet2 and Tui have been delaying flights by three to four hours to wait for passengers to clear security, but Ryanair has been dispatching planes on time in order to avoid delays later in the day.

Ben Silverstone, 37, arrived at Stansted with his partner at 5am for a 6.45am Ryanair flight to Madrid. He told The Independent: “There was a massive queue to get into the airport terminal, which didn't move for about an hour.”

They were unable to drop off their bags and eventually left the airport, rebooking for a later flight from Gatwick on easyJet.

“It’s cost us a fortune,” Mr Silverstone said. “We’re about £600 out of pocket”.

Stansted posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 8am: “Our teams are working hard to fully restore operations following the IT issue that impacted our systems earlier this morning. While the issue has been resolved, some flights may still be subject to delays.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and advise passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport.

“We hope to have all systems fully resolved soon and will provide another update shortly.” Two hours later, there was no upate.

open image in gallery Waiting game: passengers queuing for check-in and security at London Stansted airport on 11 May 2025 ( Ben Silverstone )

Mark Wright, 34, said holidaymakers were pushing and shoving to get a chance to board his 5.55am Jet 2 flight to Majorca.

He told The Independent from the tarmac of his still grounded flight: “We arrived at the airport at 3am into absolute chaos. We were barely able to get through the main door.

“There were no organised queues, there was only one barrier with three airport staff shouting out flights and only letting certain people through.

“I had to push through to the front to find out if our flight was called then work my way back through the crowds to find my partner with the bags and push back through just to get to the Jet 2 bag drop off.

“There were people sleeping on the floor or just sat in the middle of the crowds making it nearly impossible.

“At the bag drop off the only reason we got through is because we noticed the self-check in came back online and we jumped out to use them. The Jet 2 team asked us to keep it quiet that they'd all came back on.”

Mr Wright managed to board his flight but has been stuck on the tarmac for over two hours after being told his family’s luggage might not be onboard.

He added: “The only positive is the pilot has kept us informed and has found creative ways to keep the children entertained by showing them the cockpit.

Bravo to him, he seems to be the one doing something proactive.”

Anne Alexander, posted on X that she queued for security for nearly two hours but still missed her flight.

She said: “Some people are queuing outside just to get inside the airport terminal.

“Some have given up and gone home as they have missed their flights.

“Many passengers in the queue – including me – have flights leaving in the next 15 mins.

“And we are still in the security queue.”