Speed camera error could see thousands of convictions scrapped
Anyone affected would be ‘contacted directly by the relevant police force’
Thousands of speeding convictions could be overturned after National Highways expanded its investigation into a technical fault affecting its variable speed limit cameras.
The Department for Transport (DfT) announced that the government-owned company will now review cases stretching back to 2019, the year an "upgrade" to the camera system began.
This extends an earlier DfT statement concerning 2,650 "erroneous camera activations" identified since 2021.
The flaw involves a delay between the cameras and electronic speed limit signs, leading to drivers being wrongly detected as speeding after the limit had already been reduced.
Last month, the DfT confirmed that those drivers affected would be "contacted directly by the relevant police force," ensuring "reimbursement" and the "removal of points from their licence where relevant".
Tens of thousands of people’s speed awareness courses were cancelled by police forces because of the issue.
Earlier this week, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander announced that Tracey Westall, a non-executive director of the DfT, will be the “lead reviewer” of an independent review into what happened.
Transport minister Lord Hendy indicated on Wednesday that drivers incorrectly caught speeding might be able to claim money back if they can prove they suffered losses such as higher insurance premiums.
Speed camera glitch – how to check and claim
As the speed camera fault affected devices on certain A roads and motorways, only drivers who received speeding fines based on camera evidence on these kinds of roads may be affected.
The error saw variable speed cameras interact incorrectly with signs on some of these roads.
It meant there was a delay of around ten seconds between cameras and relevant variable speed signs, meaning some drivers were incorrectly flagged as speeding despite being within the increased limit.
This may give drivers who have received a fine in recent years a clue as to whether it was erroneous.
However, motorists have been advised that anyone impacted by the speed camera glitch will be contacted by the “relevant police force”.
