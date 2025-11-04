Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 swerved to dodge a medical helicopter in an air traffic incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Flight 1333 from Baltimore to Cleveland, Ohio, was on its final approach on 29 October when the “loss of separation” event took place.

This occurs when two aircraft breach the prescribed minimum safety distance required by air traffic control to prevent collisions.

The two aircraft were reportedly separated by just over half a mile at their closest proximity.

According to The Aviation Herald, the aircraft stopped its descent at around 1,800 feet and turned right to avoid the Eurocopter.

It landed safely without further incident around 13 minutes later.

Metro Aviation, which operated the helicopter, confirmed to Fox 8 that it was heading to a nearby hospital to collect a patient and that there were no patients onboard at the time of the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that an investigation team was dispatched to the scene and that an investigation has been opened into the incident.

The Independent has approached Southwest Airlines and Metro Aviation for comment.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said: “Southwest Airlines Flight 1333 landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on 29 October after the pilots discontinued their initial approach to the runway due to the presence of another aircraft.

“The pilots were in contact with air traffic control throughout the event, and the Boeing 737-700 landed uneventfully a short time later.”

The incident shares similarities with the tragic collision of American Airlines flight 5324 with a US Army helicopter in January this year. All 64 on board the plane were killed, as were three in the helicopter.

The incident is the latest to occur amidst a federal government shutdown and a nationwide understaffing issue affecting air traffic control towers.

