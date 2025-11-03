‘What the heck?’: Delta flight in near-miss with Cessna plane over Boston runway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Delta Air Lines flight from Paris had a close call with a Cape Air aircraft on a Boston runway amid air traffic control confusion on Thursday.

Delta flight DL263 was forced to perform a “go-around” while landing in Boston after it met the departing Cape Air regional flight 548, which had been cleared to take off from an intersecting runway.

The Delta aircraft from Paris Charles De Gaulle airport was originally bound for New York, but diverted to Boston Logan International due to poor weather conditions at JFK.

Delta’s Airbus A330-900, cleared to land on runway 04R, met the Cape Air Cessna 402C aircraft, which was cleared to take off from runway 15R.

The long-haul flight from Paris was carrying 284 passengers and 11 crew members.

Audio from air traffic control captures the Cape Air pilot saying “what the heck?” after the Delta aircraft aborted its landing, with the Delta captain adding, “that was close,” CBS News reported.

No passenger injuries or aircraft damage were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

It said: “Air traffic control instructed Delta Air Lines Flight 263 to perform a go-around at Boston Logan International Airport because Cape Air Flight 548 was cleared to take off from an intersecting runway.

“The event occurred around 4:15 pm local time on Thursday, 30 October. The FAA is investigating.”

A Delta spokesperson said: “Delta Flight 263 was instructed by air traffic control to execute a go-around procedure. The crew followed established procedures and landed safely without incident.”

The Independent has contacted Cape Air for comment.

Since 1 October, a US government shutdown has meant some federal staff, including over 13,000 essential air traffic controllers, have been working without pay.

After more than four weeks of disagreement in Congress about the healthcare funding package, US flights face disruption due to staff absences.

Operators, including Delta, United and American Airlines, have repeatedly urged an end to the shutdown due to the risk of missed salary payments and stressed staff on aviation safety.

The FAA is already facing a significant shortfall, operating with approximately 3,500 fewer air traffic controllers than required.

