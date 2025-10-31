Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Since 1 October, a US government shutdown has meant some federal staff, including over 13,000 essential air traffic controllers, have been working without pay.

After more than four weeks of disagreement in Congress about the healthcare funding package, US flights face disruption due to staff absences.

On Thursday evening, Orlando airport, a busy aviation hub for Disney-bound Brits, saw major cancellations due to a lack of air traffic controllers, with several flights delayed by over 90 minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday there would be “no certified controllers for a period of time”, which would “prevent landings”, reported Sky News.

Similar controller shortages also caused chaos for flight schedules at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC.

Operators, including Delta, United and American Airlines, have repeatedly urged an end to the shutdown due to the risk of missed salary payments and stressed staff on aviation safety.

The FAA is already facing a significant shortfall, operating with approximately 3,500 fewer air traffic controllers than required.

On 30 October, Sean Duffy, US Secretary of Transportation, said on X: “Air traffic controllers are always focused on safety, but they’re frustrated that their paycheck is ZERO DOLLARS! While Democrats play politics, the patriots of our skies are not getting a paycheck.”

Here’s everything to know about your flight rights during the US government shutdown.

Will my US flight be cancelled during the government shutdown?

Snaking security lines, long delays and thousands of cancellations have hit US flights since the start of the government shutdown due to employee shortages.

Although air traffic controllers can reroute flights to better-staffed airspace, departures and arrivals have been temporarily halted at airports from New York’s JFK to Los Angeles at points during the prolonged shutdown.

According to FlightAware, more than 7,000 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the US yesterday, with 1,249 journeys cancelled. Among this, JetBlue saw 46 per cent of its flights delayed.

Mr Duffy said that 44 per cent of delays on Sunday and 24 per cent on Monday were caused by air traffic controller absences, compared to a five per cent average before the shutdown.

What is UK government advice?

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) says: “There could be travel disruptions, including flight delays and longer queue times at some airports, due to the current US federal government shutdown.

“Check for messaging from your travel provider or airline and follow their guidance. There may also be restrictions on access to some federally-managed tourist attractions. Please check the relevant websites in advance.”

What are my rights if my flight is delayed because of the shutdown?

Simon Calder,The Independent’s travel correspondent, said: “The impact of the US government shutdown highlights the complexities of air passengers’ rights rules.

“If any flight from the UK to the US is cancelled or heavily delayed as a result of the government shutdown – or any other reason – passengers are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

“The same applies to British and EU airlines flying from the US, but not to American carriers. Given the “code-sharing” between airlines – notably British Airways and American Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic and Delta – it is important for passengers to know whose plane they are travelling on.

“Even if a ticket from New York to London is booked through BA, if American does the flying, then the air passengers’ rights rules do not apply.”

Most package holidays to the US, together with all independently organised trips, will also not qualify for free amendment or cancellation.

Will other parts of my US holiday be affected?

Some US attractions, including the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington, have seen reduced opening hours or been closed. Major national parks and monuments are also operating with limited services and staff as the government shutdown continues.

