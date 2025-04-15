Southwest Airlines irks customers by killing another popular policy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southwest Airlines is putting an expiration date on passengers’ flight credits — and travelers are not happy.

Last month, the airline announced a slew of changes it will be making this year, which will go into effect on May 28. One major change is that flight credits are being given an expiration date.

The airline previously had a “travel credits don't expire” policy.

As noted by Southwest, a “flight credit is a credit from either a canceled flight or a downgrade in fare that can be used to buy a future flight.”

However, with Southwest’s new policy, any flight credits issued when you buy a ticket on or after May 28, will expire in one year from the “date of ticketing.”

In some cases, credits could expire within less than a year from the date you bought your plane ticket. All passengers’ flight credits will have a specified expiration date.

However, if you’ve earned any flight credits on May 27 or earlier, they will not expire.

open image in gallery Southwest Airlines flight credits are getting an expiration date ( Getty )

On social media, many Southwest customers have expressed their anger about the policy change.

“So not only Southwest will have added checked bag fees, no more low fares, seat selection, but now the travel credits have an expiration date. What incentive is there to still fly with them over other airlines now?” one wrote on X, referencing the company’s simultaneous decision to end its free checked bag policy.

“Why would I fly Southwest when they follow the same as other airlines,” another tweeted. “People go where the perks/ amenities rise above, that also have the best price & comfortable seating when picking. Southwest is not the 1st choice anymore.”

open image in gallery Southwest customer criticizes company's policy changes ( X/@kampagnepapi )

Other travelers declared that they wouldn’t be using the airline anymore.

“They were my go-to airline. Placing customers first made them the obvious prime choice. Now it seems customers are last…digging for every penny they can scrape out of them,” one tweeted.

Another agreed: “No more southwest for me. I will be changing my loyalty credit card too.”

open image in gallery Southwest customer says they're avoiding the airline after policy changes ( X/@duffield3811 )

Last month, Southwest also announced that starting May 28, customers can’t check their first and second bags for free unless they are part of Southwest’s A-List loyalty program. Other select customers, A-List members and Rapid Rewards Credit Card will also receive one free checked bag. Or, you can check your bag for free if you are traveling on a business fare.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don't compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect,” Bob Jordan, the President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines, said in a press release at the time.

However, Southwest confirmed that those who cannot find a place for their carry-on bag on busy flights would not be charged, even if it has to be checked.

“There will be times when we solicit at the gate for a soon-to-depart full flight bags to check, and of course, there would not be a charge,” the company said in a statement to The Independent. “If someone is on the aircraft and cannot find a place for their bag, of course, there would not be a charge. The policies and protocols will be spelled out (along with the specific charges) as we approach adding this into our operation.”

Southwest was known for offering two free checked bags to all passengers. Each bag could be 62 inches in size and up to 50 pounds, according to the company’s policy. If customers had a third bag to check, they would be charged an additional $150. If one of their two checked bags is overweight, they will also be charged an additional $150.