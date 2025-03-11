Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southwest Airlines is ending a major perk for travelers.

From May 28, customers cannot check their first and second bag for free unless they are part of Southwest’s A-List loyalty program or are traveling on a business fare.

Other select customers, A-List members and Rapid Rewards Credit Card will also receive one free checked bag.

However, customers who are not part of those reward schemes will be charged for their first and second checked bags. Southwest has not yet shared what the price will be.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don't compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect,” Bob Jordan, the President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines, said in a press release.

“We will do all this while remaining focused on what's made us strong—our People and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning Customer Service only they can provide,” he added.

open image in gallery Southwest Airlines is ending one of its key policies later this year. ( AP )

In a statement to The Independent, Southwest confirmed that those who cannot find a place for their carry-on bag on busy flights would not be charged, even if it has to be checked.

“There will be times when we solicit at the gate for a soon-to-depart full flight bags to check, and of course there would not be a charge,” the statement read. “If someone is on the aircraft and cannot find a place for their bag, of course there would not be a charge. The policies and protocols will be spelled out (along with the specific charges) as we approach adding this into our operation.”

Southwest was known for offering two free checked bags to all passengers. Each bag could be 62 inches in size and up to 50 pounds, according to the company’s policy. If customers had a third bag to check, they would be charged an additional $150. If one of their two checked bags is overweight, they will also be charged an additional $150.

When it comes to in-flight luggage, passengers are allowed to have one carry-on bag, which would go in the overhead bin. They can also each have one small personal item to put under their seats.

open image in gallery The cost of flying with Southwest airlines is set to go up this year. ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The airline revealed the update to its bag policy amid some major changes. Last month, Southwest announced that it was laying off 15 percent of its corporate workforce, eliminating 1,750 jobs.

“This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history, and change requires that we make difficult decisions. We are at a pivotal moment as we transform Southwest Airlines into a leaner, faster, and more agile organization,” a spokesman said in a statement. “I arrived at this decision thoughtfully and carefully, knowing how hard it will be to say goodbye to colleagues who have been a significant part of our Southwest Culture and accomplishments.”

The company also noted that the layoffs will save Southwest about $210m this year and nearly $300m in 2026.

In November, Southwest said it was offering “voluntary separation and extended time off” to certain employees at airports, to avoid overstaffing in certain locations. These buyouts were made to customer service agents, baggage handlers, and cargo workers at 18 airports across the U.S., according to the Associated Press.

Southwest announced some other changes in its latest press release, including introducing “a new, basic fare on [its] lowest priced tickets purchased on or after May 28, 2025.” The airline will also be offering assigned seating and extra legroom options.