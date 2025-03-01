Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Simon Calder, travel correspondent at The Independent.

If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

Since Brexit, new passport validity rules for UK travellers to the European Union have caused confusion, and in some cases, travellers are being wrongly turned away at airports.

Recently, ground staff at KLM were reported to have misinterpreted the rules, causing chaos for passengers heading to Paris for a birthday celebration. Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated incident – many airlines’ ground staff are getting passport requirements wrong, leaving travellers in distress.

With as many as 32 million Brits potentially at risk of falling foul of these regulations, it’s essential to understand the rules and how to avoid being caught out. So, how can you ensure your passport meets the new requirements? And if you do get turned away due to an error, what are your rights?

If you have a travel question, submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” event on Monday 3 March at 6pm GMT.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.