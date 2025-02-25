What a major new update on Santorini’s earthquakes means for the tourist season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An earthquake swarm near Santorini is in “gradual decline” after a month of tremors, according to scientists from the University of Athens.

The undersea shocks, some just minutes apart, caused thousands of residents and workers to flee the cliff-top towns of Santorini, as well as the nearby islands of Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi.

Schools remain closed on those islands for a fourth week, and many other restrictions are still in effect.

The Interdisciplinary Committee for Risk and Crisis Management at the University of Athens said it was encouraged by the recent progression of the earthquake swarm.

“Seismic activity continues to show a gradual decline, both in terms of the daily number of recorded earthquakes and maximum magnitudes,” it said.

“The activity remains concentrated in the same focal area ... with no new micro-seismic surges observed since February 15.”

The committee reported recording more than 20,000 earthquakes of magnitude 1 or higher between January 26 and February 22.

The multiple earthquakes, attributed to natural tectonic processes as well as magma movements below the seabed, have measured up to magnitude 5.3 but have caused only minor damage.

Passengers board a ferry bound for the Greek mainland after a series of earthquakes ( AP )

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos on Monday said several thousand people had returned to the island since late last week, and called on government authorities to provide additional assistance in dealing with risks, including controlling rockfalls and the installation and repair of hillslope fencing.

Last week, concerns were raised about the vulnerability of Santorini's main ferry port, situated at the base of a steep slope, and other locations on the island.

Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias announced a plan to construct an evacuation port, which will facilitate the safe docking of passenger ferries, as a temporary measure until new port infrastructure is completed.

Meanwhile, travel industry sources say UK holidaymakers planning holidays in Greece are so far undeterred by the seismic activity rumbling through the Aegean.

The long-established specialist tour operator, Sunvil, is reporting strong demand. The chairperson, Noel Josephides, said: “So far we have not seen any impact on bookings to Greece, which are running a little above last year.”

Ashley Quint, director of the Hertfordshire agency Travel Time, said: “There doesn’t seem to be a concern at the moment.”