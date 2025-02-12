Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK holidaymakers planning holidays in Greece are so far undeterred by the seismic activity rumbling through the Aegean, travel industry sources say.

Over the past two weeks thousands of tremors have been recorded on the island of Santorini – culminating in a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday evening. The Greek ministry of civil protection has declared a state of emergency for the island until 3 March.

The islands of Anafi, Ios and Amorgos are also affected.

Santorini’s tourist season traditionally begins at Easter, with very few British visitors currently on the island.

Richard Slater, director of Henbury Travel in Macclesfield, said: “Greece has always been a key part of our bookings, and like many, we were saddened to hear about the recent tremors affecting the island. Our thoughts are with the residents and hoteliers as they navigate these challenging times.

“Of the few clients already booked for the upcoming season, only one couple reached out with concerns. However, they expressed confidence in having booked through us, knowing that they are fully protected. Interestingly, we’ve noticed a slight decline in interest for Santorini over the past year.

“Santorini, traditionally a ‘fly and flop’ destination in the spring and autumn months, has seen some caution among travellers in peak summer. The influx of cruise ships, especially on days with multiple arrivals, has led many to seek quieter destinations.

“More guests are opting for other destinations such as Crete as well as Corfu, Skiathos, Kefalonia and Parga. We remain confident, however, that once the seismic activity subsides, Santorini will regain its appeal, and holidaymakers will eagerly return to the island.”

The long-established specialist tour operator, Sunvil, is reporting strong demand. The chairman, Noel Josephides, said: “So far we have not seen any impact on bookings to Greece, which are running a little above last year.

“Of course we have no control over the earth’s machinations as we are simply observers. We hope it will quieten down and allow us to have a safe and prosperous season.’

Ashley Quint, director of the Hertfordshire agency Travel Time, said: “There doesn’t seem to be a concern at the moment – possibly a bit early with the season not starting for a couple of months.

“We’ve had a couple of questions asked, but it’s difficult to assess what impact it’s going to have on the summer – and/or itineraries for cruise lines. Greece is generally doing OK otherwise, although good value for money seems to be a key driver at the moment.”

According to newly published figures from the Greek Tourism Confederation, arrivals by British visitors increased 7.2 per cent in 2024 – though spending dipped by 3.9 per cent.

“Greece’s tourism industry remains well-positioned, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment, competitive pricing and a strong international appeal,” the organisation concluded.