Fears are increasing that the Greek island of Santorini will be hit by a strong earthquake. Hundreds of tremors have been recorded in the past few days, potentially affecting Santorini and the islands of Anafi, Ios and Amorgos,

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has ordered schools to be closed, and has asked airlines to lay on extra flights from the island to Athens to allow more people to evacuate.

Seismic activity is nothing new in the Aegean Sea: Santorini perches on part of the remains of a huge volcano that erupted over 3,000 years ago. But there are fears that the restless earth could trigger property damage – or worse – on one of the most popular Greek islands.

What are the consequences for travellers who are in the region now, and holidaymakers planning to visit in the future? These are the key questions and answers.

How many British travellers are currently in Santorini?

Holidaymakers are rare in Santorini in winter, and so the people most likely to be affected are those with roots in the island – either as property owners or with family ties.

Is the airport open?

Yes, but in winter there are no direct flights from the UK to Santorini. Anyone seeking to leave the island could try to get on one of the additional flights laid on by Aegean Airlines and Sky Express between Santorini and Athens over the last new days.

Extra flights have been laid on, and the cheapest one-way ticket is about €75 (£62).

What is the advice for people remaining on the island?

If you stay, be aware that the Foreign Office has issued an alert for British visitors to Santorini – as well as the three other islands – highlighting advice from the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection. Officials warn people to:

Avoid the ports of Amoudi, Armeni, Korfos and Old Port (Paleos Limenas).

Avoid old buildings.

Stay away from large indoor gatherings.

Because the FCDO advice stops short of warning against travel to the islands, standard insurance policies continue to cover travellers.

How can I protect myself against earthquakes?

Greek Civil Protection gives the following advice:

If you are outdoors

Move away from buildings, electric or telephone cables.

Cover your head with a briefcase or a purse available.

If you are in a moving vehicle

Drive to an open space and stop the car carefully so as not to obstruct traffic.

Avoid tunnels, bridges or pedestrian overpasses.

Indoors

Take cover under sturdy furniture (table, desk), kneel and hold its leg with your hands. If there is no sturdy furniture around, kneel in the middle of the room, lower your height as much as possible and protect your head and nape with your hands. Move away from large glass surfaces (windows, glass dividers), furniture or objects that could injure you. Do not attempt to go out of the house. Do not go out on the balcony.

In a ‘recreation place, store or mall’

Stay indoors until the earthquake stops. Stay away from the panicked crowd moving disorderly toward the exits because of risk of being trampled.

Outdoors

Move away from buildings, electric or telephone cables.

In a moving vehicle

Drive to an open space and stop the car carefully so as not to obstruct traffic. Avoid tunnels, bridges or pedestrian overpasses.

I have a holiday booked to Santorini in May. I now don’t want to go. What are my options?

Few at present. Holiday companies will assume that your trip is going ahead as normal. If – heaven forbid – there is serious damage to properties and your trip cannot proceed, you can choose between a full refund or a different holiday.

If it is due to concern over a potential earthquake: as Greece is astride a key tectonic fault with a long history of seismic restlessness, “disinclination to travel” is not a sufficient reason to cancel for a refund. Neither will you be covered by travel insurance at this stage.

But some holiday companies may allow you to switch to a different destination.