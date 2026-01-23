What is a ‘salvaged stay’? The upcycled hotels travellers are booking in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotel booking platforms have seen a surge in traveller demand for stays in “upcycled” retreats in 2026.

According to data from Hotels.com, this year travellers are checking into hotels that “combine historical architecture with modern amenities”.

The platform analysed increases in global hotel searches, comparing 2024 to 2025, to generate its “Hotels of the Year” list – and searches for several stays in restored buildings more than doubled.

Melanie Fish, VP of Global Communications at Expedia Group, said: “Travellers are craving more than just a place to sleep — they want a story to tell.

“Salvaged stays are the perfect blend of character, culture, and comfort. This year I’ve stayed in an old post office, a jail, and a warehouse — the past definitely has a future in hospitality.”

Be it a former French abbey or a renovated bank building, architectural relics have been converted into hotels with history from Kyoto to Sydney.

From stylish schoolhouses to Alpine railway stations, here are the trending destinations with a difference to check into this year.

Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu, Japan

open image in gallery There are echoes of school bells in rooms at Hotel Seiryu ( Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu/Expedia Group )

Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu is an elegant 48-room conversion of a former elementary school in Kyoto. Built in 1933, the hotel retains architectural elements of its educational past: designers preserved arched windows and sweeping stairways in communal spaces, and added sleek, minimalist guest rooms and a rooftop bar. Hotels.com saw a huge 194 per cent increase in searches for the heritage hotel in the Higashiyama district last year.

Bodmin Jail Hotel, Cornwall, UK

open image in gallery The Bodmin Jail Hotel is a distinctive stay with a dark past ( Bodmin Jail Hotel )

In the wilds of Cornwall’s Bodmin Moor, the Bodmin Jail Hotel sits within the Grade II listed ruins of an 18th-century prison. Following a major restoration in 2021, 70 spacious rooms were installed in its former cells, retaining some original iron doors and barred windows. An on-site museum and The Chapel Restaurant are clearly a draw, as searches increased by more than double in 2025.

Sandi Hotel, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

open image in gallery The Sandi was once a school and a social club ( Sandi Hotel/Expedia Group )

Rio de Janeiro’s Sandi Hotel offers a boutique stay in the heart of Paraty, a Unesco World Heritage site. Its colourful rooms feature vintage film memorabilia and local art – a liveliness that continues into the pool and dining areas. The 18th-century colonial mansion has had many roles over the centuries, including as a school, social club and even as the Brazilian Mint during the gold-rush era, before it was restored as a luxury hotel in 1987.

Fontevraud L'Ermitage, Anjou, France

open image in gallery Fontevraud L'Ermitage sits in the Loire Valley ( Abbaye Fontevraud/N.Matheus )

Set within the Lorie Valley’s 12th-century Royal Abbey of Fontevraud, this quiet 54-room hotel – Fontevraud L'Ermitage – is steeped in medieval history with touches of luxury modernity. Founded in 1101, guests can now explore the cloistered courtyards and monastic architecture after hours. Seasonal local produce is on offer at the on-site, Michelin-starred restaurant.

Union Station Nashville Yards, US

open image in gallery This landmark hotel sits in downtown Nashville ( Union Station Nashville Yards/Expedia Group )

It’s all aboard during stays at this landmark hotel in downtown Nashville. Union Station Nashville Yards, originally opened in 1900 as a lively terminal for the Louisville and Nashville Railroad, was reimagined as a luxury hotel in 1986. The former station has retained some nods to its past purpose – a 65-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, stained glass lobby and marble floors – with modern amenities including nightly live music performances and the contemporary restaurant.

The Old Clare Hotel, Sydney, Australia

open image in gallery This hotel occupies two historic, booze inspired buildings ( The Old Clare/Expedia Group )

The Old Clare Hotel in Sydney’s Chippendale suburb occupies two historic, booze-inspired buildings. Once the site of the beloved Clare Hotel and the Carlton & United Breweries administration block, it was delicately restored in 2015. Well-preserved original features include a connecting four-storey glass atrium between buildings, timber panelling and brick walls. Boutique rooms, a rooftop pool and a raucous bar now nod to the site’s pub past.

Hotel Place d’Armes, Montreal, Canada

open image in gallery Hotel Place d’Armes stretches across four historic neoclassical buildings ( Hotel Place dArmes/Expedia Group )

Montreal’s Hotel Place d’Armes once served as prestigious offices for the Great Scottish Life Insurance Company. The heritage boutique hotel stretches across four historic neoclassical buildings dating back to the late 1800s, and reopened as a stylish stay with 169 rooms, a rooftop terrace, spa and refined dining in 2000.

Nine Orchard Hotel, New York, US

open image in gallery The former Jarmulowsky Bank Building reopened in 2022 ( Nine Orchard )

If you’re looking to bed down in a bank, the Nine Orchard Hotel in Manhattan blends historic grandeur with modern boutique luxury. The former landmark 1912 Jarmulowsky Bank Building reopened in 2022 after restoration efforts to create 113 residential-style rooms and vibrant dining spaces such as the Swan Room and Corner Bar, while maintaining the site’s original splendour. With vaulted ceilings, arched windows and a rooftop tempietto, this is a historic stay on the Lower East Side.

Bank Hotel, Stockholm, Sweden

open image in gallery The Bank Hotel opened in 2018 following a conversion ( Bank Hotel/Erik Modin )

This stylish boutique hotel in Stockholm is set in a 1910 former bank building. Huge bronze doors, marble floors and vaulted ceilings echo its financial roots. The Bank Hotel opened in 2018 following a conversion, and now offers 111 elegant rooms and suites featuring velvet red sofas, marble bathrooms and spacious beds.

Canfranc Estacion, Royal Hideaway, Canfranc, Spain

open image in gallery Canfranc Estación was reinvented as a five-star hotel in 2023 ( Canfranc Estación, a Royal Hideaway Hotel )

Luxury hotel Canfranc Estación sits inside the historic Canfranc International railway station. Opened in 1928 as a cross-border rail hub between Spain and France, the station’s Beaux-Arts architecture was reinvented as a five-star hotel in 2023. Guests of its 104 rooms will find a Michelin-starred restaurant, a spa, stunning mountain views and easy access to ski resorts such as Astun.

