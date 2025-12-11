Is it safe to travel to Japan after recent earthquakes?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aftershocks have been felt across Japan after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Monday.

The quake has left at least 51 people injured, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warning that powerful tremors could continue.

On Tuesday, the weather agency issued its highest-level alert, covering approximately 800 miles from Japan’s northeastern coast from Chiba, just east of Tokyo, to Hokkaido.

After the earthquake, train services were temporarily suspended, traffic jams were reported, and flights were cancelled at New Chitose Airport.

Here is the latest travel advice and what you need to know following the large earthquake in Japan.

Where in Japan has been affected?

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean 50 miles off the coast of Aomori on Monday, 8 December at about 11.15pm local time.

The prefecture of Aomori is found at the northern tip of Honshu, Japan’s main island, known for its heavy snowfall in the winter months.

( Japan Meterological Agency/USGS/The Independent )

East Japan Railway suspended some services following the quake, while two Shinkansen Expressway trains made emergency stops.

Traffic jams and car accidents also occurred after panicked people tried to flee the city of Hanchinohe in Aomori.

A series of aftershocks have followed every day since the earthquake struck, including near the coast of Honshu and in the Hokkaido region, all with smaller magnitudes than the initial tremor, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Japanese authorities have said that there has been no significant damage to major infrastructure and that nuclear power plant facilities were also unscathed after Monday’s earthquake.

Where in Japan is still under alert?

"There is a possibility that further powerful and stronger earthquakes could occur over the next several days," a JMA official said at a briefing shortly after Monday’s quake.

When a 7-magnitude earthquake or higher is recorded in Japan or the Chishima Trench, the possibility of another earthquake is considered to be relatively higher than normal, JMA said.

In such cases, JMA issues a “megaquake” advisory as a precaution, rather than a prediction, officially called the “Off the Coast of Hokkaido and Sanriku Subsequent Earthquake Advisory”, even though the probability of one happening is only around one per cent.

These alerts were created after Japan suffered one of its deadliest earthquakes in 2011, which led to a tsunami and subsequent natural disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The alert covers the coastal areas from Hokkaido down to the Chiba Prefecture. Authorities in the country have urged residents to remind themselves of evacuation routes, secure furniture, and prepare emergency supplies, including food, water and portable toilets.

The weather agency added on Tuesday, 9 December, that the areas that have already experienced tremors need to be aware of the increased risk of house collapses and landslides.

It added that in the areas where shaking was strong, people should stay prepared for at least a week after the earthquake.

Even though the megaquake advisory remains in place and citizens have been urged to stay vigilant, there is currently no need for citizens to evacuate.

What is the UK government's advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has released an earthquake and tsunami advisory.

“All tsunami advisories have been lifted following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake off Aomori prefecture on 8 December,” the FCDO wrote. “However, the Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of the possibility of another follow-up large-scale earthquake over the next 7 days.”

“Follow the advice of local authorities. For further information, read the NHK website.” NHK is a Japanese public media organisation.

Are flights cancelled?

The earthquake caused 200 passengers to be stranded overnight at New Chitose Airport, one of Japan’s largest airports, in Hokkaido, after flights were disrupted after the quake.

Passengers were stranded due to flight cancellations, delays, and safety inspections.

A few flights continued to be delayed or cancelled at the airport on Tuesday, however, operations seem to be largely back to normal, according to FlightRadar.

Will my holiday be cancelled?

As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to Japan, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

If you do have travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

